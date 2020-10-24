Tejashwi Yadav Releases RJD Manifesto Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Reiterates 10 Lakh Job Promise

On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav released the Bihar election manifesto of his party RJD and said that he is attempting to change the condition of Bihar and the face of politics in the State. He has urged people to vote for Tejashwi and ditch the politics of caste and religion. Termed as 'Pran Humara Sankalp Badlav ka' (Our vow is to bring a change in Bihar), the manifesto points out that "overall development" of the State is the only option to take it forward. The promises made in the RJD manifesto highlights the same promises as mentioned in the Mahagathbandhan manifesto.

Speaking at the launch, Tejashwi slammed BJP's poll promise of providing 19 lakh jobs and said that CM Nitish Kumar had mocked his poll-promise of 10 lakh jobs, Tejashwi asked, "so how will he get money for 19 lakhs?" He also slammed Deputy CM Sushil Modi and gave a list of statements by him alleging that he has never thought about the welfare of the state subjects.

Mahagathbandhan's manifesto

Earlier, the Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav released the joint manifesto of Mahagathbandhan and said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand, and took a jibe saying "Trump will not give special status to Bihar."

Calling himself a "staunch Bihari", Tejashwi Yadav said that "he does what he says", adding that his poll promises will not be mere speeches. The manifesto of Mahagathbandhan states "Pran humara sankalp badlav ka". Among other things, the manifesto promises to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently and states that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

