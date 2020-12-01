GHMC Polls: MoS Home Kishan Reddy Casts His Vote; Urges All To Exercise Their Franchise

As GHMC polls commence in Telangana on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy cast his vote while urging citizens to vote for 'good representatives'. Taking to Twitter, Kishan Reddy said that 'voting is our constitutional right' while encouraging the people of Hyderabad to cast their votes to pick an 'able administration' in the GHMC elections. A total of 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be going to polls on Tuesday, December 1 and the campaigning for the same ended on Sunday evening.

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Readdy said, "The Right to Vote was given to the people of India by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I request people to vote for change today rather than criticising sitting at home. Vote for good representatives. I request all the people living in greater Hyderabad to exercise the right given to you fairly and aim at corruption-free India."

Following all #COVID Safety Protocols, casted my vote along with my family at Kachiguda Polling Station earlier this morning.



Voting is our constitutional right and all of us must exercise it in the interest of an able administration.#GHMCElections2020 pic.twitter.com/RI9G2xnYxF — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 1, 2020

As all of us exercise our right to vote and choose an able administration today, as a part of GHMC Election, do download your Voter's Slip:

By Name & Ward details - https://t.co/RTOruKif6s



By EPIC number - https://t.co/OXDDRMCPOn



Let’s all wear a mask & Stay Safe. pic.twitter.com/4dwx1EfmW7 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 1, 2020

At the same time, Telangana Minister and TRS leader KT Rama Rao cast his vote for the GHMC polls in Hyderabad. On the other hand the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi also cast his vote for the elections while urging people to do the same to 'strengthen democracy'.

Kishan Reddy on GHMC Polls

Earlier, MoS Home Affairs & BJP leader Kishan Reddy spoke of a 'silent revolution' that seems to be brewing in Hyderbad while pointing out that BJP may win the 2020 GHMC elections. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Reddy said that the people are in favour of BJP this time and against TRS. Accusing TRS of being corrupt, the BJP leader said that the party is a 'family party' which is not in their favour. He further added that the BJP leaders from Delhi are coming down to campaign for the elections and also pointed out that BJP is a national party, unlike TRS.

GHMC Polls 2020

Several parties including TRS, AIMIM, BJP, Congress, TDP. CPI and CPI(M) are in the fray for theGHMC elections, which are the first once since the formation of Telangana in 2016. A total of 1122 candidates will be contesting the elections in 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The polling will start on December 1 and the vote counting will be done on December 4. The polling time for the elections has been extended by one hour (7 am to 6 pm) owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The current term of the GHMC council will end in February 2021. Previously, in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99, BJP 4 seats, Congress 2 and TDP won one seat.

(With inputs from ANI)