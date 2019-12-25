Offering Tickets To Turncoat MLAs Cost The Party In Jharkhand, Alleges BJP MP

BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey has alleged that offering tickets to outsider and ignoring the genuine party workers have affected the prospects of BJP in the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly elections.

Dubey, in his Facebook post, wrote, "Those who are analyzing the Jharkhand elections results have failed to assess why BJP lost elections. We lost because of the rebel BJP candidate. We reposed faith in those people who joined BJP from other parties. For example, BJP denied tickets to Saryu Rai from Jamshedpur West, Satyanand Bhokta from Chatra, Baidyanath Ram from Latehar, Samir Mohanty from Baharagoda, Umashankar Akela from Barhi, Amit Yadav from Barkattha, and they all won elections from other parties defeating the turncoat BJP candidates. Party denied tickets to 13 sitting MLAS and preferred to give tickets to more than two dozen people who had joined BJP from other parties."

READ | 'NRC Being Smuggled Into NPR': Manish Tewari Establishes Links Between The Two

READ | SHOCKING: Arundhati Roy Asks Indians To 'lie' In Census Over NPR, Says 'give Fake Names'

Dubey states reasons behind BJP's loss

Dubey also stated that the reason why the alliance with AJSU broke is a million-dollar question but our party high command is honest and our vote is intact and we shall work hard for the 2024 elections. On the other hand, acting Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, after his defeat from Jamshedpur East alleged that "BJP lost due to Jaichand within the party. My govt worked for the welfare of the people." Arrogance of Raghubar Das, BJP ignoring the 26 per cent tribal electorate, breaking up a 19-year-old alliance with AJSU, and denying ticket to old stalwart Saryu Rai are the primary reasons for the defeat of the BJP in Jharkhand.

READ | PM Modi Remembers Vajpayee, Says 'there Was More Power In His Silence Than His Words'

But what Nishikant Dubey has alleged is also significant because BJP offered tickets to 13 turncoat MLAs, ignoring the party workers. Most of these outsiders lost the elections and those denied ticket by BJP won the elections. By winning 25 seats BJP, failed to even become the single largest party in Jharkhand assembly while the JMM -Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats.

READ | BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Owaisi, Says He Is Indulging In 'opportunistic Politics'