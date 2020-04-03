11 CISF Personnel Posted At Mumbai Airport Test Positive For COVID-19

In a big development on Friday, it has been revealed that 11 jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at the Mumbai Airport have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This was confirmed by Panvel Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ganesh Deshmukh. While 142 CISF personnel were under quarantine since the last few days, 4 of them tested positive on Thursday while one jawan tested positive on Friday. At the same time, the CISF observed that the sample of one jawan had been sent for testing for the third time after the result of the first two tests was contrary to each other. The aforesaid jawan has been kept in an isolation ward.

