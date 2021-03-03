13-feet-long Burmese Python Rescued By Forest Officials In West Bengal's Siliguri

A 13-feet-long Burmese python was rescued by the officials of the Dabram forest range near the Fulbari area in Siliguri, West Bengal. The forest officers found the snake in a water pipe beside a road near the Fulbari area in Siliguri. Arith Dey, a forest official told news agency ANI that after local residents reported the incident, the officials reached the spot to rescue the Burmese python.

Burmese python rescued in Siliguri

Arith Dey said that the snake was rescued, however, it had created panic among the locals as they tried to rescue the giant snake. A local resident told ANI they informed the forest department after the failed attempt of rescue. According to the National Geographic website, Burmese pythons have beautifully patterned skin and have a rapid growth rate. They are among the largest snake on earth and can reach up to 23 feet or more in length. The Burmese pythons are carnivores but they survive primarily on small mammals and birds.

Crocodile rescued in Vadodara

In a similar incident a few days back. A crocodile measuring about 11 feet long was rescued from a construction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat. According to Arvind Pawar, President of Wildlife Rescue Trust, the 11 feet long reptile was handed over to the forest department. After the rescue, the crocodile was released to its natural habitat. ANI had shared the pictures of the rescue operation on its Twitter handle.

In the first picture, the crocodile is stuck inside a muddy ditch and the crocodile is getting rescued from the construction site. In the second picture, the reptile is seen going inside a cage. Arvind Pawar told ANI that the crocodile was taken for a medical checkup after the rescue. After the medical check, the crocodile has been released to its natural habitat.

