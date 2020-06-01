2361 New COVID-19 Cases & 76 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra; Fatality Rate At 3.37%

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 70,013 with 2,361 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, June 1. There are 37,534 active cases in the state at present. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra soared to 30,108 after 779 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day. 76 deaths- 40 from Mumbai, 8 from Pune and Navi Mumbai, 6 from Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai, three each from Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad, two each from Raigad and Kalyan-Dombivali and one each from Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Jalna, Beed and Nagpur were reported on Monday, propelling the state's death toll to 2362.

51 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 43% and 3.37% respectively. A total of 4,71,573 samples have been tested in various laboratories so far. There are 3,294 active containment zones in the state. While 5,67,552 individuals are under home quarantine, 36,181 others have been sent to institutional quarantine centres.

'We are gradually easing restrictions from June 3'

Addressing the people of the state on May 31, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray defended the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions by citing the experiences of other nations. He revealed that the state had reached very close to the peak and the number of COVID-19 cases would begin reducing in the next 8-15 days. The Chief Minister also highlighted the rapid increase in COVID-19 testing labs in Maharashtra and urged the Centre to reduce the price of COVID-19 tests to make them affordable for the common man. Additionally, he mentioned that about 16 lakh migrant workers had been ferried to their destination states from Maharashtra via buses and Shramik Special trains.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "We are gradually exiting the lockdown. Many people are in a hurry. Some countries had not done lockdown. We are witnessing what their condition is. Some countries did a lockdown and lifted it- we are witnessing the situation there. Yesterday, I read that one country started schools and they had to be closed down. We are gradually easing restrictions from June 3. We have to resolve to keep open whatever we start."

