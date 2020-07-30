AIIA Starts Free Testing & Treatment For COVID-19 Patients: AYUSH Min Shripad Naik

The Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Thursday announced that the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has commenced providing free testing and treatment to patients in its COVID-19 Health Centre (CHC). The Union minister visited the CHC on Tuesday, July 28 to review the arrangements at the center for treatment of COVID-19 patients. During this Naik announced that CHC will provide free of cost testing and treatment facilities to all the patients.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit of CHC, which has been equipped with a ventilator facility and all other standard provisions of ICU. The AIIA has also been designated as COVID-19 testing centre (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing) by the Delhi government. A COVID Call Centre has been established at AIIA for handling queries related to COVID-19 being raised by the general public telephonically, an official statement by the AYUSH Ministry said.

The minister lauded prophylactic program 'AYURAKSHA' going on for 80,000 Delhi Police personnel under the directions of the ministry. "Delhi Police, being the frontline warriors of COVID-19, are being given AYURAKSHA kit for boosting the immunity and increasing quality of life against COVID-19. The AYURAKSHA kit contains Sanshamani Vati (prepared from Giloy), AYUSH Kadha and Anu Taila for nasal application," the official release said.

COVID-19 situation in India

India's total COVID cases stand at 15,83,792 of which 5,28,242 are active while 10,20,582 have recovered. 34,968 people have died so far.On Wednesday the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock-3 guidelines and extended the current lockdown to August 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to curb the spread of coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and UTs.

The MHA guidelines also announced the complete removal of restrictions on the movement of people during the night. Yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)