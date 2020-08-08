Air India Plane Crash: Two Investigation Teams Of Professionals To Leave For Kozhikode

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that two investigation teams of professionals from Air India and Airport Authority of India will be leaving for Kozhikode in the early hours of August 8 to probe the plane crash in Kerala. While taking to Twitter, Puri said that AAI and AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 2:00 am and 5:00 am. He also informed that the rescue operation has now been completed and injured people are being treated at various city hospitals.

Two investigation teams of professionals from @airindiain @AAI_Official & AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hrs & 05.00 hrs.



Everyone has now been rescued from the aircraft.



Rescue operations are now complete.



Injured being treated at various city hospitals. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 7, 2020

READ: Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates: Plane With 190 Onboard Skids Off Runway, 17 Dead

While speaking exclusively to Republic, Puri expressed ‘deep anguish’ at the tragic accident. He informed that it was a rescue flight under the Vande Bharat Mission. Mentioning that there were 190 people on board, he explained that the plane overshot the runway due to rain, with visibility around 2000 metres at the time of landing.

Stressing that all efforts are being made to help the passengers, Puri said that those injured will be receiving all the medical attention they will be needing. Meanwhile, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to the airport in Karipur. Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the spot.

READ: Air India Kozhikode Crash: PM Modi Speaks To Kerala CM, Promises All Possible Assistance

PM Modi promises all possible assistance

Following this incident at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.

Expressing his pain over the plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Furthermore, he promised the Kerala CM that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. Vijayan assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency. So far, 17 people have died in the crash while over 123 others have been injured.

READ: Air India Kozhikode Crash: All Helpline Numbers Here

READ: Air India Plane Crash: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Orders Urgent Rescue & Relief Action

