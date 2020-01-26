Republic Day Gifs That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Celebrated on January 26 every year, Republic Day represents the true spirit of independent India. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect after replacing the Government of India Act (1935). The day was chosen since it was also the anniversary of Purna Swaraj Day. On this day, the constitution gave Indians the power to govern themselves by choosing their own government.

On this day, Rajendra Prasad took oath as India's first president at the Durbar Hall in the Government House. Apart from celebrations, awards and medals of bravery are given to the people from the armed forces.

The Republic Day's main function is held in Delhi where the Ministry of Defence organises a parade before the President of India commencing from Rashtrapati Bhavan. The parade pasts through the Raisina Hill on Rajpath, India Gate, Connaught Place, ITO and culminates at Red Fort. The President, being the supreme commander of the armed forces, takes the salute from the different regiments of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force and their bands marching past on the Rajpath.

On this day a floral wreath-laying ceremony is organised at the Amar Jawan Jyoti after which the President unfurls the national flag. Besides this, the fighter planes of the Indian Air Force make the tri-colour in the sky. On this day, the President of India gives the highest civilian awards after the Bharat Ratna — the Padma Awards. The names of awardees are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. These awards are given in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, in decreasing order of importance.

