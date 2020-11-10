Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Progress Under 'Nadu-Nedu' Scheme; Directs To 'expedite Work'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the progress of projects under the first phase of the 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the work and complete the first phase of the project by January 2021. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed the officials to maintain the quality of work taken up under this program.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP To Gather Feedback On Their Schemes During Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Andhra Pradesh CM holds review meeting

Under the Nedu-Nedu scheme, the government has taken over 15,715 educational institutions for a complete facelift. During the meeting, Reddy asked the officials to ensure that proper mechanism is put in place to monitor the maintenance of each of these newly built schools and initiate the second phase of the program by February 2021.

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Writes To Amit Shah Over Flood Situation; Seeks Assistance From Centre

In the second phase of the scheme, there are about 16,345 schools. In this phase, the state government aims to transform these state-run schools into vibrant and competitive institutions with all the basic infrastructure facilities. The basic facilities will focus on mainly 10 components which include aadequate furniture to students and staff, drinking water supply, carrying out major and minor repairs, installation of green chalkbaords in every classroom and setting up of English labs to name a few.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: TDP Slams YSRCP, Alleges No Input Subsidy Or Compensation Paid To Farmers

Besides reviewing the progress of schools' facelift, Andhra Pradesh CM also evluated meal plans for the hostels and residential schools under Jagananna Gorumudda. This being a pilot project, the social welfare department in WEst Godavari district have taken up 80 pre metric hostels and 22 post metric hostels. The officials working in Nadu-Nedu scheme have been asked to set up a subcommitee. This committee will compromise of concerned HODs and Secretaries of Welfare Hostel/Residential Schools Societies.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Govt To Free 55 Life-term Convicts

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)