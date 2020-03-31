People Masked But Cities Breathe Freely 1 Week Into Covid Lockdown; Delhi AQI Bests Mumbai

Pollution levels remained relatively low across the country as India entered the seventh day of the lockdown on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index across the top five cities remaining satisfactory and above. As India's battle against coronavirus continues amid intensified efforts to contain the virus via strict orders to citizens to remain indoors, pollution levels significantly reduced throughout the country, especially in the urban centres of the states. With over 1200 active cases, India saw its largest spike in the number of cases reported positive on Monday, and the death toll touching 32.

AQI satisfactory as India remains indoors

A look at the AQI of the major cities across India, on Tuesday, tells us that the pollution levels have indeed reduced as the country remains shutdown. The national capital Delhi recorded an AQI of 55 µg/m³ which translates to satisfactory, a sight for the sore eyes in the usually polluted city. In Mumbai, the AQI remained satisfactory with a reading of 72. Gujarat's Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 65, deeming the air quality to be satisfactory. In the southern part of the country, Karnataka's Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 76 which translates to moderate.

