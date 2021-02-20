Artist Pays Emotional Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers With Creative Sketch: Watch

A video of an artist’s sketch depicting the story of a young Indian Army soldier has left netizens in an emotional state. Shared by Colonel DPK Pillay on Twitter, the clip narrates the story of a soldier that an anonymous artist made on a sheet of paper. The artwork has been made in such a manner that as the artist folds the paper, the scenes emerge in order to illustrate the story.

The clip starts with a soldier embracing his mother before leaving home. As his mother bid him goodbye, the soldier then boards the bus. In the subsequent scene, the soldier then lays down his life while his mother weeps. The story then ends with a man saluting the Indian Flag and with the message that read, “Jai Hind!” The video also features Akshay Kumar’s song Naina Ashq Na Ho from his 2014 film ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’.

Amazing work by an anonymous artist pic.twitter.com/Gq5RHsBPQ2 — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) February 19, 2021

Netizens call it ‘excellent’

Since shared, the clip has left internet users amazed. With over 12,000 views and nearly 1,400 likes, the stunning piece of art has garnered hundreds of appreciative comments. While one user wrote, “wonderful. Excellent,” another added, “Outstanding unthinkable”. “Exceptional work. Appreciation abound,” wrote third. “Painstaking efforts to honor braves,” added fourth.

Excellent 👍👍👍👍👍 — Naren Mukherjee (@narendra52) February 19, 2021

Creative — Vijay Sharma (@vijaysharma2122) February 20, 2021

No words to say 🙏 — sandeep (@sandeep786twitt) February 19, 2021

Absolutely amazing!!! — Sunita Mankotia (@mankotiasunita) February 19, 2021

Heart touching, Jai Hind. — Vilas Nandeshwar (@NandeshwarVilas) February 19, 2021

