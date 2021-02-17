As #iPhoneScam Trends On Twitter, Accused Claims Innocence & Memes Abound: What We Know

Since Tuesday night, the hashtag 'iPhoneScam' has been trending on Twitter with many users alleging a fraud has been carried out by a person seemingly conning others by selling them iPhones at cheaper rates. The alleged scam came to light when a user Nishant Kumar Singh released a video on YouTube accusing founder and owner of Squeaks Media, Neel Patel, of multiple scams. In a Twitter thread, Nishant has also listed several other alleged scams by Neel Patel.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Nishant Kumar Singh along with another person Abhimanyu Singh Rana, in their 36-min video, said that Neel Patel, using his digital venture NaaradPay, offered iPhone 11 to people at a very cheap price. With the help of Twitter influencers, he then improved his credibility in the market.

'Will reply all point by point'

However, upon receiving the payments from customers, he allegedly didn't deliver iPhones to anyone. The duo believes that only a few customers received iPhones - this was apparently done by Patel to make people believe in his iPhone offer. However, Neel has posted several explanations on Twitter and said that he will counter the allegations. He has also claimed that he is not a fraud.

Yes watching video, let me see how fake they can go. Will reply all point by point. https://t.co/zWCwOLmxvQ — NEEL (@nto1927) February 15, 2021

Ok so not some fact checkers made a baseless video talking shit about me and no proofs 🥰 Good now 4 din se ye jo itana badaa expose bol rahe the ab 1 din muje bhi dedo bhai sab point by point video me daalne to clear to ho. Baad me bol lena scam ya jo bhi. — NEEL (@nto1927) February 15, 2021

However, this has also resulted in an ugly spat between the supporters of both sides. Twitter users have also waded in to the controversy with some memes. Take a look:

The biggest iPhone scam till date is girls marrying guys to get iPhone as gift on their first birthday after the roka ceremony. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 16, 2021

People enjoying #iPhoneScam War

On social media but don’t know what it is. pic.twitter.com/L7wUAWM6sD — . (@single_soul1) February 16, 2021

#iPhoneScam is trending now, Meanwhile me and my bois using android be like : pic.twitter.com/oKchBRtDKy — Roman Reigns (@RomanRe74306061) February 17, 2021

I upgraded my phone today. Cost me less than a dollar. #iPhoneScam pic.twitter.com/gBy74T9nXW — Seth Rollins (@SethRol79701739) February 17, 2021

