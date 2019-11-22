Athawale Takes A Jibe At Cong-Sena-NCP Alliance; Says 'It Won't Last Long'

RPI Chief and BJP ally Ramdas Athawale has reacted to the huge development in Maharashtra politics on Friday after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar endorsed Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister and Sanjay Raut later confirmed that Uddhav has agreed to become the CM. The RPI chief has said it's a good thing that Thackeray has agreed to take on the post, but he also went on to say that their alliance won't last long.

'If they don't agree, then Congress should reconsider giving them support'

Athawale said, "If Shiv Sena is getting the support of the Congress and NCP, then they will form the government. They have the right to form the government if they have 154 MLAs." He added that the Shiv Sena was stubborn and BJP also delayed the process. Thus, it is good that they are forming the government. Athawale further went on to say that he thought that if the Congress is not getting the CM post for 2.5 years, they should ask for it. The three parties should divide the Chief Minister's post for two years for Sena and one and a half years for NCP and Congress. If they don't agree, then Congress should reconsider giving them support."

Agreeing with the statement made by Nitin Gadkari earlier in the day, Athawale said that this government won't last for more than six months and called it an "opportunistic" alliance formed to keep BJP out of power. He also said, "The decision taken by Uddhav Thackeray is against the ideals of Balasaheb and it will also damage the image of Congress."

‘Uddhav to lead Maha govt’

After the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP on Friday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. Sharad Pawar has cancelled his tour of Pandharpur and the three parties are expected to meet the Governor on Saturday.

Pawar said, “There is unanimity on the fact that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government. All of us agree that the discussions should continue. The discussion will be reflected in a written format. I think that tomorrow, the entire programme and details of the tie-up will be announced in a press conference.”

Maharashtra power impasse

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

