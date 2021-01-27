Attari Border's Beating Retreat Draws Big Cheer For BSF Jawans Despite COVID Restrictions

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and their kin were the only ones who were allowed to witness the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari border for the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite having fewer spectators, the environment was filled with cheers and patriotic slogans from the stands on the Indian side. Since March 7 last year, crowds have not been allowed at the Attari border due to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ | On 72nd Republic Day, BSF Unfurls Tallest Tricolour Along Indo-Pak Border In Jammu

COVID-19 restrictions continue at the Attari border

The BSF had earlier said that no public was allowed at the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Attari border. However, the "flag-lowering" ceremony was conducted as per the daily schedule.

The Beating Retreat is an iconic ritual of lowering the national flags of both countries at the border just before the sunset. The turban-clad BSF soldiers were seen marching forward with vigour and ferocity as they proudly carried the national flag in their hands. There were various cultural performances at the Beating Retreat ceremony that concluded yesterday. The students from IIM-Amritsar also performed at the event.

READ | Republic Day 2021: BSF's Camel Contingent Lights Up Rajpath In Delhi

Meanwhile, the Border Security forces (BSF) unfurled a 131-feet-high tricolour along the Indo-Pak border in the Jammu district. Flying at a 131-feet-high pole measuring 30X20 feet, it is the tallest in the Jammu region which can be seen even from a distance in Pakistan, the BSF officials said. With great fervour and enthusiasm, Inspector General of BSF Jammu frontier N S Jamwal hoisted one of the largest national flags along the International Border (IB) at Octroi border outpost (BoP) in the R S Pura belt.

(With ANI Inputs)

READ | Farmers Tractor Rally LIVE UPDATES: Red Fort Breached; 83 Police Personnel Injured

READ | 'No Exchange Of Sweets With Pakistan On Republic Day': BSF Amid Tensions Along The Border