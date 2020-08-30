Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Hands Over Ram Temple Layout To ADA For Approval

As the construction of the grand Ram Temple commences, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday submitted all documents and proposals related to the layout of the temple to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) for approval. This comes a week after VHP's working President Alok Kumar spoke to Republic TV sharing the progress of the construction revealing that all preliminaries had been completed and that a final report would be submitted soon.

Taking to Twitter, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared a photo of Trust member Dr Anil Mishra handing over the documents to Vice-chairman and Secretary of the ADA, Neeraj Shukla. "The trustee of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth area, Dr Anil Mishra, handed over the layout and other necessary documents of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple to the Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority for approval so that the construction can start after the approval of the map," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a tweet.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के ट्रस्टी डॉ अनिल मिश्र जी ने आज श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के मानचित्र व अन्य आवश्यक दस्तावेज़ स्वीकृति के लिये अयोध्या विकास प्राधिकरण के उपाध्यक्ष व सचिव महोदय को सौंपे ताकि मानचित्र स्वीकृति पश्चात निर्माण कार्य प्रारम्भ हो सके। pic.twitter.com/oY7ffqDlfL — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 29, 2020

Ram Mandir construction commences

On August 12, the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra revealed that all work related to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had begun. It also informed that the construction of the temple was underway with engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T which was conducting soil tests at the site. A week later, VHP President Alok Kumar informed that soil testing along with other preliminaries had been completed and a final report of the layout would be submitted to the authorities for approval.

On August 5, after performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-yearned for Ram Mandir, PM Modi, addressed the gathering talking about the 'Ram Mandir dream' for which people have fought for centuries. Calling it similar to the Independence struggle, PM Modi said that the Ram Mandir struggle was a result of the efforts of many generations. He added said that the Bhoomi Pujan was a 'symbol of the resolution of crores of people' loudly chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' - a soft deviation from the usual 'Jai Shri Ram'. The construction is expected to be completed in the span of 36-40 months.

