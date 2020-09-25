Bars And Clubs Can Now Reopen In Telangana

The Telangana government on Friday issued orders to allow all bars and clubs to reopen in the state with immediate effect. The relaxation is in line with the Unlock 4.0 guidelines given by the union government. Earlier, the owners had sought relaxation in license fees.

As the government had decided to contain the spread of Coronavirus and had announced lockdown and now after over six months the reopening of bars is happening. The latest government orders stated that the permission to reopen bars and clubs was given after careful examination of the matter. It also stated that non-touch infrared thermometers at entrances and hygienic queue management conditions should be followed.

State government's directions

Orders sought crowd management in parking lots, provision for hand sanitizer for costumers. Deep cleaning and sanitization of entire bar premises should be done twice a day and also seats must be sanitized before a new customer occupies the seat.

Proper ventilation has to be maintained on the premises. The state government orders further mentioned that wearing of masks by bar staff and crew is mandatory. Permit rooms under the A4 category of wine shops shall remain closed until further notice.

In the month of May, the Telangana government had allowed the sale of liquor in shops across the state. Later, the government relaxed the timings of liquor stores following the unlock guidelines.

(Image credits: PTI)