Bengaluru Police Joins TikTok To Connect With Youth On A Personal Level

In order to spread awareness and connect better with the youth on a personal level, Bengaluru police recently joined TikTok. The decision by Bengaluru's police comes after forces of other cities and states joined the social media platform.

According to reports, DCP South East Bengaluru, Isha Pant stated that the reason they were on TikTok was that it was a popular platform amongst the youth and it has a major influence in their lives. She further added that the TikTok will help them reach out to a lot of people.

As per the reports, the move to join TikTok began when someone on Facebook asked Bengaluru's commissioner for fixing a meeting with a representative of TikTok India representatives. After seven days, Bengaluru city police created their profile on Twitter.

Bengaluru police ask people to follow traffic rules

The first video of Bengaluru's police is a plea for people to follow all the traffic rules whereas the second video on their account shows DCP Isha Pant singing a song. The second video has garnered over 100,000 likes and 70 comments.

"Talent hits a target no one else can hit! Our intention to be with city and citizens! This melody interprets the same... Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali..."

"Hundreds of school students participate in spot painting competition @CubbonPark organised by @blrcitytraffic as part of 31st #NationalRoadSafetyWeek."

"Bengaluru City Police now Officially on TikTok. Follow us Right now. #followtrafficrules"

Uttarakhand police want to share messages on safety and social relevance

The Uttarakhand police also joined TikTok to send across messages based on safety and social relevance to people living in the state. According to reports, Uttarakhand Police Director General, Ashok Kumar said that TikTok gave them the opportunity to be connected to the youth at a very personal level. They said that they wanted to share video related to road safety, cybersecurity and woman safety and other social issues.

