Bharat Biotech Thanks PM Modi For Taking Covaxin, Says 'this Has Set A Powerful Example'

Bharat Biotech on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting the first dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin will give a ‘huge boost’ to the nation’s immunization campaign and further reduce the hesitancy among the citizens. PM Modi kickstarted the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the country by receiving the first dose at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on March 1. Bharat Biotech has welcomed PM Modi’s gesture of taking the vaccine himself.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for setting a “powerful example”. Ella said, “We thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh., Narendra Modi, for taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine himself and are deeply appreciative of the gesture.”

“This has set a powerful example for all Indians to follow, which will go a long way in reducing vaccine hesitancy and building confidence in immunization against the ongoing pandemic. We express our sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for reposing his trust in the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN®️. We urge all fellow citizens to not hesitate from taking part in the Covid-19 immunization program so that the country can bring an end to this public health crisis,” he added.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had even tweeted saying it is 'inspired and humbled'.

AIIMS Director calls PM Modi’s vaccination ‘game-changer’

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving COVID-19 vaccination “will go a long way” in making people more confident about receiving jabs when the time comes. Guleria said that PM Modi showed all the citizens that they “must do the same” when the time comes. Currently, the government has become with the second phase of coronavirus vaccination in its fight against the pandemic. AIIMS Delhi Director also urged all people above the age of 60 and the 45-year-old’s with comorbidities to get inoculated.

AIIMS Director said, “PM Modi took the COVID-19 vaccine and showed the nation that we must do the same when our turn comes. It will go a long way in getting over vaccine hesitancy. I request all those over 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities to register soon and get vaccinated.”

