Breaking News Live: Remembering 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Iyer Scores Ton On India Debut

Days after the Central government ordered the repealing of the contentious Farm Laws, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said it was disturbing to see “certain elements” oppose the implementation of laws that are passed by the Parliament constitutionally.

Speaking at the launch of an online course on the Indian Constitution on Thursday, Rijiju acknowledged that as citizens of a democratic country, we have the right to oppose, differ, and dissent. But at the same time, whatever is done constitutionally must be respected, he said.

Rijiju said it has become a fashion for “some elements” to accuse the government of not following the Constitution or to propagate that a law passed by the majority is 'unconstitutional.' Such elements are emerging more in the “deeper areas” of the country, he said, describing it a “very disturbing” scenario.