Breaking News Live: Remembering 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Iyer Scores Ton On India Debut

Quick links:
Republic World
Param Bir Singh has sought the cancellation of the November 17 court order declaring him a 'proclaimed offender' in connection with an extortion case. On November 17, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale had passed this order against him, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati on the FIR registered at the Goregaon Police Station on builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal. Basically, he alleged that the accused persons extorted Rs.9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants and forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs.2.92 lakh for them.
Speaking to the media after being grilled for over 7 hours, Param Bir Singh remarked, "According to Supreme Court order, I joined investigation today, cooperated with the investigation. I have full faith in court. I do not want to say anything else".
BCCI shared, "A debut to remember for Shreyas Iyer as he brings up his maiden Test century"
💯— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2021
A debut to remember for @ShreyasIyer15 as he brings up his maiden Test century 👏👏
Live - https://t.co/9kh8Df6cv9 #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/GqItxthhXB
Days after the Central government ordered the repealing of the contentious Farm Laws, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said it was disturbing to see “certain elements” oppose the implementation of laws that are passed by the Parliament constitutionally.
Speaking at the launch of an online course on the Indian Constitution on Thursday, Rijiju acknowledged that as citizens of a democratic country, we have the right to oppose, differ, and dissent. But at the same time, whatever is done constitutionally must be respected, he said.
Rijiju said it has become a fashion for “some elements” to accuse the government of not following the Constitution or to propagate that a law passed by the majority is 'unconstitutional.' Such elements are emerging more in the “deeper areas” of the country, he said, describing it a “very disturbing” scenario.
Indians in Israel commemorated the victims of killings by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, demanding swift justice by punishing the masterminds of the crime and seeking coordinated efforts to tackle the menace of terror, on the eve of the 13th anniversary of the deadly attacks.
adman Vibushan awardee Verghese Kurien is known as the 'milkman of India' who would have turned hundred on November 26, 2021. Known for transforming the country's dairy farming with the largest rural employment sector providing a third of exhaustive rural income and creating a self-sustaining industry, Kurien emerged to be referred to as the 'Father of White Revolution'. He is responsible for what is now a USD 5.3 billion turnover dairy enterprise owned by 3.6 million farmers nationwide.
India's largest food product organisation, Amul made the country the world's largest milk producer by 1998, doubled the milk quotient made available to each person and increased milk output four-fold in 30 years.
As the farmers' movement completes 1 year, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions have organised nationwide protests on Friday, November 26 to mark the anniversary of the agitation led by the farmers against the central government's three farm laws. According to an official statement of the body, thousands of farmers will reach the protest sites in Delhi and other states and will further hold rallies, demonstrations, and meetings.
As a part of it, farmers will come together in several states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and others. As per the statement issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), protests have been planned across 25 locations in Karnataka while two of the protest locations on major important highways will have people coming from Bangalore followed by other vehicles which will join at Srirangapatna and Chadalapura in Chikballapur district.
On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at Pakistan for making repeated attempts to "deliberately" bring bilateral issues into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The EAM said that such attempts violate the well-established norms of the SCO Charter, adding that it was "unfortunate" to see such "counterproductive" acts, which must be condemned. Speaking at the 20th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government yesterday, Jaishankar highlighted that India considers the SCO as an important regional group to promote cooperation in various fields based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality, as per statement issued by the MEA.
Rajnath Singh reveal what PM Modi told Yogi
"You would have seen that Modiji had kept his hand on Yogi Ji's shoulder in that photo. People wondered, what he said in his ear? PM Modi said, "Like a smashing batsman you are batting, Yogi Ji. Keep batting like that only and BJP will have a great victory," said Rajnath Singh.
अभी एक फोटो ट्वीट किया गया जिसमें मोदी जी ने योगी जी के कंधे पर हाथ रखा हुआ हुआ था। यह फोटों देखकर सभी लोग सोच रहे थे कि मोदीजी उनसे क्या कह रहे थे.. pic.twitter.com/HBD5NESCxZ— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 25, 2021
Taking to Twitter, CM Adityanath wrote, "'There is a stubbornness to go higher than the sky".
हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021
अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके
जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है
अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है
एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE
Sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the best to the citizens on Constitution Day.
Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021
On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech
in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd
The countdown is ticking down to the India Economic Summit, where accelerating the global force that is India Inc.
Tune in for live updates:
#RepublicSummit | The countdown is ticking down to the India Economic Summit, where accelerating the global force that is India Inc. will be on the agenda, coming to you #LIVE from New Delhi on Republic TV here - https://t.co/U8s5xJldzw pic.twitter.com/912o1Lv1NR— Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021
On the 13th anniversary of the November 26th terror attack on Mumbai, we remember the innocent lives we lost.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2021
My tributes to everyone who lost their lives in those attacks. Our security forces displayed exemplary courage during 26/11 attacks. I salute their bravery & sacrifice.
26/11: what went, what lessons were learnt? My piece from 2014 recapping the events https://t.co/MZFBvDorIy— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) November 26, 2021
26/11- A day etched in our collective memory— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2021
The world stands united in remembering the victims and seeking justice.#MumbaiTerrorAttacks#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/T2237WCmb9
26/11 tells us what hate can demolish and compassion can rebuild. Remembering the victims and saluting the martyrs #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/xB5PRjMHDc— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 26, 2020
#MumbaiTerrorAttack is a scathing reminder of how an utterly incompetent Congress Party,not only failed to save lives of over 167 who were killed&over 300 who were injured,but to make it worse, @INCIndia wanted to pin the RSS for this dastardly attack¬ the LeT#MumbaiAttacks— Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) November 25, 2021
Thirteen years have passed yet their courage in face of extreme adversities still inspires us.— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) November 26, 2021
Remembering Mumbai's saviours on the anniversary of 26/11.#MumbaiAttacks #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611Attack #SalutingMartyrs pic.twitter.com/TMJys1FHfh
In a statement, South Africa's health ministry confirmed that a new SARS-CoV-2 variant has been detected and it is a 'reason for concern'.
Professor Tulio de Oliveira: Unfortunately, we have detected a new variant, which is a reason for concern in SA. The variant has a very high number of mutations #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Cf0Zdxnydu— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) November 25, 2021
Triggered by South Africa's new COVID variant, India on Thursday cautioned states and Union Territories over international passengers travelling from or through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong.
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to states and UTs ordering 'rigorous screening and testing' of passengers travelling from mentioned regions. The government has also informed that “multiple cases of COVID variant B.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases) and Hong Kong (1 case)”.
"It is necessary that all international travellers travelling from and transiting through these countries and also including all other 'at risk' countries are subjected to rigorous screening and testing. The contacts of these international travellers must also be closely tracked and tested," wrote health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to states and UTs.
Gone, but not forgotten!— BJP (@BJP4India) November 26, 2021
Remembering the innocent lives & saluting the brave martyrs who lost their lives in 26/11! pic.twitter.com/e9VoJiZ9fc
Dont ever forget that as we grieved over terror victims n our bravehearts fought n killed those Pakistani terrorists - there were Congies who tried to protect Pakistan by calling 26/11 a "RSS" plan.— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 26, 2021
Same Congies who even tdy hug PakArmy n call them "Bhais" tdy. Never Forget 😡 https://t.co/pcYZVp3WmR
26/11 के मुम्बई हमले में जान की बाज़ी लगाकर देश की सेवा करने वाले हमारे वीर जवानों की अमर शहादत को मैं श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूं। अपने वीर शहीदों का ये देश हमेशा ऋणी रहेगा।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2021
On Thursday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced a temporary suspension of flights from six countries after reports emerged that a new COVID variant with more than 30 mutations is spreading in South Africa.
It comes as Variant B.1.1.529 is declared a Variant under Investigation (VuI) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
"The variant includes a large number of spike protein mutations as well as mutations in other parts of the viral genome. These are potentially biologically significant mutations that may change the behaviour of the virus with regards to vaccines, treatments and transmissibility. More investigation is required," UK Health Security Agency said in a statement
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred today around 5:15 am at 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram:— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Bz6dQf1SuJ
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted areas across Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. Reports suggest that tremors were felt in Kolkata too.
No casualty and damage reported so far.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes 175 km E of Chittagong, Bangladesh (Myanmar-India border region) about 9 minutes ago: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pic.twitter.com/nePZp4elmD— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Parvin Pawar on Thursday flagged off Food Safety Awareness vehicles to make people across the country acquainted with food safety measures. On the occasion, Minister Pawar unveiled a book on the history of food and another cookbook on curated recipes that use minimal salts. She also released the 'National Low Salt Cooking Challenge Report'.
The Ministry informed that a total of 60 Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs) and 95 Modified Food Safety on Wheels will be presently provided to the States/UTs. "This would not only address the issue of lack of food testing infrastructure in remote areas but also cater to the basic analytical needs of consumers," a ministry statement read.
Constitution Day, also celebrated as National Law Day or Samvidhan Diwas in India is observed on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
On this day in the year 1949, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution of India which later came into force on 26th January 1950. The day is observed as Republic Day.
The Constituent Assembly of India set up 13 committees including a Drafting Committee for framing of the Constitution of India. After studying constitutions of nearly 60 countries, the father of the Constitution of India, Dr BR Ambedkar headed the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly. Following India's independence from the British Government in 1947, its members served at the nation's first Parliament. It is the longest written constitution in the world comprising 395 Articles, 22 Parts, and 12 Schedules.
November 26 was officially earmarked as the Constitution Day of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 as part of the year-long celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The government's decision was seen as a move to claim Ambedkar's legacy, aimed to promote Constitution values among citizens and its architect. The day was earlier observed as National Law Day and Dr Ambedkar was also the first Law Minister of Independent India.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal today, November 26. The region, according to the IMD, will continue to witness isolated heavy to very heavy showers from November 27 to November 29 and isolated heavy rainfall on November 30 and 1 December 2021.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 26 and November 27, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 28 and November 29.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala & Mahe till December 1, and over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on November 30 and December 1. A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around 29 November 2021. It is expected to become more marked and move west northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 29 November to 1 December.
The Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram on November 25 decided to increase the fencing along their inter-state border, which has seen the violence that claimed the lives of at least six Assam Police personnel and a civilian in July this year. Assam and Mizoram share a 164km-long border.
Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to meeting with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and said, "I took the opportunity of meeting Mizoram CM for dinner. We did not talk about anything, we just enjoyed our dinner today. The situation is normal now at the border, with no issues as such. Tomorrow we will meet Home Minister Amit Shah."
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said, "We had a very good meeting. We are like brothers. Tomorrow we will meet the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) together. We will try to increase our fencing all along the border." The Mizoram CM put out a tweet regarding the meet and thanked Assam CM Sarma.
Thank you for your warm hospitable reception Shri @himantabiswa ji and Shri @ATULBORA2 ji.— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) November 25, 2021
Cordial discussions on various developmental topic for the welfare of Northeast India was discussed.
Looking forward to many more progressive meeting.#peace @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/Y3HqsbrLT7
The Central government has been asked to file an affidavit by Delhi High Court on whether the administration of booster dose of novel coronavirus vaccine is necessary or not. A division bench comprising Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi also asked about the timeline within which the booster dose is proposed to be rolled out.
"Let the Union of India file an affidavit for the administration of booster dose and timeline within which it is proposed to be rolled out on the Aarogya Setu app if it is necessary," the Court said.
The court noted the medical view which indicated that the immunity drops against the disease after some time, which is raising concerns among people, especially those falling in the old age bracket and those suffering from other diseases. The court also noted that a huge batch of vaccines is not utilised.
In what may be called the very first response since the time Param Bir Singh went into hiding 231 days back, former Mumbai Police Commissioner on Thursday said that he joined the investigation as directed by the Supreme Court, and co-operated in the same. Underlining that he has full faith in the judiciary, Param Bir Singh refused to give any further statements or answer any more questions.
"According to Supreme Court order, I joined investigation today, cooperated with the investigation. I have full faith in court. I do not want to say anything else," Param Bir Singh said.
It is pertinent to mention here that Param Bir was tracked down in Chandigarh on Wednesday after he switched on his phone. Thereafter, earlier on Thursday, he flew down to Mumbai to take part in the probe. As part of the probe, he was grilled by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for 7-hours.