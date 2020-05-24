CDS General Bipin Rawat To Donate Rs 50,000 Per Month For One Year To PM-CARES Fund

In an encouraging move towards contributing to the COVID relief, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has started donating Rs 50,000 from his salary for the next one year to the PM-CARES fund created to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per ANI, defence sources said the CDS had written to the concerned authorities in March to deduct Rs 50,000 from his salary for the next one year to be contributed towards PM-CARES Fund. The Defence Ministry officials have also been given an option to donate one day salary every month for the next one year however it would be on a voluntary basis and not enforced on the officials. Sources said the decision to donate Rs. 50,000 every month to the PM-CARES fund by the CDS is likely to encourage other senior officers also to make their contribution towards the fight against coronavirus. The CDS had earlier donated his one day salary soon after the PM-CARES Fund initiative was started.

National Disaster Management Authority member and former Coast Guard Chief Rajendra Singh has also donated 30 per cent of his salary to the PM CARES fund. A number of senior officers in Army Headquarters have contributed for the PM CARES fund.

Speaking of India becoming self-reliant, the CDS even before PM Modi mentioned about self-reliance, had opined that India will have to be self-reliant if it wants to be a regional power rather than being dependant on others, adding that the coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson that India can become self-reliant if given a challenge.

He had highlighted how the scientists and other agencies have come up with indigenously manufacturing ventilators, Personal protection equipment (PPEs), facial mask and other equipment required in the battle against COVID-19.

"The way the scientists and other agencies involved in medical research have come up with innovative ideas to produce medical equipment in the country, which we were so far importing, to help us tide over the crisis has been amazing," he said.

He had praised the way the health industry has come forward in the fight against the pandemic and opined that the defence sector research and development can also come forward at the same pace when given a boost. He also revealed that some of the defence sector manufacturing has already started in India.

