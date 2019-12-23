CM Ashok Gehlot Targets Modi Over Economy, Says 'PM's Ramlila Address An Issue In Itself'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Sunday address at the Ramlila Maidan. Rajasthan's Chief Minister Gehlot called the Prime Minister's Sunday address to be an 'issue in itself'. While talking to a news agency he said, "Prime Minister Modi's Sunday speech at the Ram Lila Maidan has become an issue in itself. The whole nation is listening to the Home Minister, who says that he will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over the country. The Prime Minister had stated that he is not able to understand what is happening in the nation? Whereas, he should know where the economy is going and what is being said about the NRC by his Home Minister."

Ashok Gehlot also called it to be unfortunate that on one end the PM says that there is no discussion of NRC and on the other hand Amit Shah goes on to say that he will implement NRC all over the country.

He said, "It is very unfortunate when the Prime Minister of India says at the Ramlila maidan that NRC is not a point of discussion and how nothing has been discussed about it by the government. On the other hand, the Home Minister is saying that he will implement NRC all over India."

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also further spoke about the Jharkhand Assembly elections, where the JMM+RJD+Congress alliance is leading on 44 seats. Gehlot called the trend to be a reverse countdown for the BJP. He said, "Politics is not changing but the reverse countdown has begun for the BJP. Till when will you keep talking about Article 370, and Ram Mandir? "

Attacking the BJP further on the condition of the economy and unemployment, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "people are dying hungry, there is heavy unemployment in the nation, businesses are shutting down. Even the former economic advisor to the government Arvind Subramanian had said that the Indian economy has gone in ICU."

Jharkhand Assembly elections

According to the Election Commission trends at the time of publishing, BJP is leading in 31 seats, JMM+ alliance leading in 39 seats, JVM on 3 seats, and AJSU on 4 seats. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

