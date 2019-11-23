Ashok Gehlot Accuses Maharashtra Guv Of Acting In Connivance With BJP, Demands Resignation

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday strongly criticised the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and accused him of acting in connivance with the BJP. He also demanded his resignation and said that the Governor has no right to remain in office.

'He has no right to remain in office'

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that the details that are emerging from Maharashtra are shocking and it shows that the Governor acted in connivance with BJP and administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis without verifying signatures of NCP MLAs. He added that the Governor must resign on moral ground and he has no right to remain in office.

The details that are emerging from #Maharashtra are shocking n shows Governor acted in connivance with BJP n administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis ji without verifying signatures of NCP MLAs. Governor must resign on moral ground. He has no right to remain in office — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2019

Ashok Gehlot on Saturday also questioned the morality of revoking the President’s rule and swearing-in of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra. Gehlot said that both the CM and deputy CM were “guilt conscious” and raised a doubt whether they would be able to deliver good governance, adding that the people of Maharashtra would suffer.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

READ | PM Modi exudes confidence for the 'bright future' of Maharashtra, as BJP-NCP form govt

READ | Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM, calls Sena-Cong-NCP alliance as 'Khichdi govt'

The NCP-Sena-Cong alliance

Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

READ | Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar invokes anti-defection law, claims 'BJP does not have the number

READ | Saamana left redfaced claiming 'Only Uddhav Thackeray!', as Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM