Constitution Day: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Hail Dr BR Ambedkar; Pledge To Uphold Values

On the occasion of Constitution Day, several leaders took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the citizens of the country while commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister Shripad Naik and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with several others greeted the country on the 71st Constitution Day. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day is celebrated on November 26 as the Indian Constitution, drafted under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar was adopted on 26 November 1949.

Indian Leaders greet people on 71st Constitution Day

Hailing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in a tweet in Hindi, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "Our progressive constitution is the greatest strength of India's unity and development. Today, on Constitution Day, I bow to Babasaheb, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The Modi government is committed to providing social and economic justice to every section of the country in accordance with the dreams and constitution of the great men of the country."

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said that we have not only adopted the Constitution of India, but also devoted ourselves to it while greeting the citizens of India, in a tweet in Hindi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the other hand, put out a series of tweets, hailing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar while adding that it is the Constitution that holds the country together and keeps it 'unbroken'. Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also shared her wishes on Constitution Day while asking people to 'carry forward the values & philosophy' of India's 'progressive and democratic constitution'.

"Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all countrymen on 'Constitution Day'. 26 November is an important event in Indian history. The constitution of India is the power that keeps this country one and unbroken and also lays the foundation for the creation of a new India. This country will never forget the role played by the Constitution makers of the country including Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to connect an India full of diversities. Let us all perform our duties faithfully, our constitution also gives us this instruction. The final words of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution are, that we 'surrender' to this Constitution by being determined. We 'surrender' to it, that is, we will follow it first, then make others aware of it. This is the spirit of the Constitution. This is what we have to take care of," said Rajnath Singh in a tweet in Hindi.

"Regards to all the constitution-makers who gave a progressive and democratic constitution to our country, and best wishes to all the countrymen on 'Constitution Day'. Let us carry forward the philosophy and values of the constitution and contribute to ensure progress and prosperity in the country," said Smriti Irani.

Wishes to all on occasion of #SamvidhanDiwas. Remembering the Constitution Maker Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.#ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/PCyitq1Pn8 — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) November 26, 2020

à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2020

Greetings on #ConstitutionDay ~ A day to remind ourselves on the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that are the ethos of India's democratic spirit.#ConstitutionDay2020 à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/ssBBm3XcYa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2020

Constitution Day

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. On October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of the Dr BR Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai, PM Modi announced that November 26 will be celebrated as Constitution Day every year. On November 19, 2015, Government of India declared November 26, which was earlier celebrated as Law Day, as Constitution Day by a gazette notification. 2015 was also the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar who played an important role in the drafting of the Constitution of India. Dr BR Ambedkar also chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly of India.

