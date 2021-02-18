COP26 President-Designate Meets PM; 'Action From India Will Be Catalyst For Change'

President-Designate of 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Sharma on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global leadership in setting up the International Solar Alliance. Sharma held several meetings and discussions with government leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, businesses and civil society leaders during his two-day visit to New Delhi.

COP26 president-designate Alok Sharma meets PM Modi

After an insightful meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Alok Sharma tweeted, "It was an honour to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi to discuss shared aims around protecting people and our planet from the impacts of #ClimateChange. A strong Flag of United Kingdom-Flag of India relationship is vital to success at #COP26." He acknowledged India's efforts in the renewable energy sector. Also, Sharma praised Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and tweeted, "@DrSJaishankar really great to see you again. Grateful for the discussion on how India can continue its leadership on #climateaction. I look forward to continuing to work with you on the road to #COP26."

Also Read: PM Modi All Praise For IT Industry Delivering 2% Growth Despite Covid; Speaks At NASSCOM

Also Read: PM Modi: 'World Was Concerned About India Over COVID-19 But Now Takes Inspiration From Us'

PM and Sharma discussed climate change issues

During the meet, Prime Minister Modi and Alok Sharma discussed India-UK collaboration on climate change issues and improving global resilience. According to a Prime Minister’s Office statement, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26. Sharma also lauded PM Modi's address at the Climate Ambition Summit in December 2020. They agreed that progress on making sure the most vulnerable countries were able to adapt to the impacts of climate change was critical and that to do this governments must meet their climate finance commitments.

PM Modi, after his meeting with Mr. Sharma, the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, said, "Pleased to meet with COP26 president-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on the climate change agenda and COP26. My best wishes to the UK for a successful organisation of the climate summit." The Prime Minister also expressed his commitment to work with UK PM Boris Johnson to further strengthen India-UK ties.

Sharma, meanwhile, said "I am inspired by the resolve I have seen this week across Indian Government and wider society to tackle the impacts of climate change. This visit has bolstered our already strong partnership with India which is important as we look ahead to COP26. I firmly believe that powerful action from India will be a catalyst for change, encouraging others to be more ambitious in their approaches to protecting both people and planet."

Who is Alok Sharma?

Alok Sharma was appointed full-time President for COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, on 8 January 2021. According to the information provided by the government of the UK, he was previously Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and President for COP 26 between 13 February 2020 and 8 January 2021. Also, he served as Secretary of State for International Development from 24 July 2019 to 13 February 2020, and Minister of State for Employment at the Department of Work and Pensions from 9 January 2018 until 24 July 2019. He was Minister of State for Housing and Planning, for the Department for Communities and Local Government from 13 June 2017 to 9 January 2018.

Also Read: PM Modi: 'History Not Only Written By Those Who Enslaved India, But Also Common People'

Also Read: COP26 President Alok Sharma Arrives In New Delhi To 'develop UK-India Climate Partnership'