Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Visit IIT-Kanpur; To Address Convocation Ceremony On Dec 28

Quick links:
Republic World
"At first, there was Corona, then Delta and other variants. It was a challenge for a backward state like Jharkhand but we succeeded in fighting the pandemic. We are running nearly 250 mobile vaccination vehicles... and are ready for Omicron variant also", said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The Indian Army informed that on Dec 25, approximately 1027 tourists who had been stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow were rescued by Army.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited and reviewed the development of the High-Speed Bullet Train Mumbai-Ahmedabad project in Surat.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that he is a 24-carat Congressman but those questioning are of 18 carats. Replying to Republic Media Network’s question, Azad said, "I am a Congressman, who told you I am not a Congressman. Maybe 18 carats must be questioning the 14 carats.” It is pertinent to mention that Ghulam Nabi Azad has been part of the G23 group which openly revolted against the leadership of Congress demanding reforms.
"Till now, over 9 cr COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered in the State. Bihar is among the top 5 states in terms of vaccination. If some people incl healthcare workers are still unvaccinated, then, we'll conduct targeted vaccination drives", informed Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.
According to Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur, UP on Dec 28 to address the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
Indian Army’s Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Harpal Singh was conferred with the 'Eminent Engineering Personality Award' by the Institution of Engineers (India) for his contributions in the field of engineering in the Defence Forces and Border Roads Organisation.
"Due to the State imposed night curfew from 9 pm-6 am, Sai Baba Temple will be closed for devotees during the night hours. The regular early morning and night 'aartis' will also be closed for devotees", informed the Temple board.
"Today, I want to say that we're going win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are casteist parties. While, Modi Ji and Yogi Ji stand for 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas'", said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Orai, Jalaun.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Defence in its release said that Indian Naval Ship Kesari reached entered Port of Maputo, Mozambique as part of the ongoing 'Mission SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region). Completing yet another deployment undertaken by Indian Navy INS Kesari reached Mozambique on December 25 to support the country cope with the ongoing drought and concurrent challenges of the pandemic. According to the Navy, this is the eighth such deployment as part of the Mission Sagar.
Under Mission SAGAR, INS Kesari has now entered Port of Maputo, Mozambique carrying 500 Tons of food aid. The Ministry of Defence in its release said that the deployment comes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region which is conducted in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.
Amid the ongoing debate on anti-conversion bills being introduced in states, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that religious conversion occurs not by using a sword but through good work and character of individuals that influence others to convert.
“If anyone is converting people, he is not using a sword. It is the good work and character of individuals which influence others to convert. People convert when they see a particular religion serving humanity and not indiscrimination,” Azad said while addressing an event in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
His statement comes amid allegations from the Opposition in Karnataka that the anti-conversion bill is being proposed in the state to “target a particular religion.” The winter session in the state witnessed strong opposition to the bill.
The proposed legislation prohibits religious conversion attempts either directly or otherwise by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions.
In yet another heinous act of oppression against women in Pakistan, the dead body of a kidnapped Pakistani-American woman was discovered in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday (Dec. 25). The deceased has been identified as Wajiha Swati, who had come to Pakistan from England on October 16 to settle property disputes with her ex-husband, Rizwan Habib. During the police interrogation, Habib confessed to killing Swati, ANI reported citing Geo News.
As per the report, the American woman was murdered the day she landed in Rawalpindi. Based on her son's report, the Morgah Police Station in Rawalpindi opened an investigation into her kidnapping. Meanwhile, Habib claimed that he murdered Swati on October 16 and buried her body in Hangu, reported Pakistani news outlets citing sources.
The report further stated that Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, on December 23, directed the City Police Officer (CPO) to locate Swati as soon as possible, failing which the court would summon the Inspector General of Police. The court had reportedly directed the police to present Swati in court after retrieving her.
Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland on Dec 23. The meeting was attended by Nagaland CM, Assam CM & others. In the meeting, it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland: Nagaland Govt
"The Committee will submit its report in 45 days & withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations."
"It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit & army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately"
" He was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered," PM says.
The government will seek the blessings of the people of the state and make the best use of the time left to work for the people, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. CM Bommai who is leading the BJP government in Karnataka said that he will work hard to win the trust of the people for coming back to power in 2023.
Handing over the cheques of Rs 1 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, the Chief Minister said, "Making best use of the time left to work for the people and winning their trust, we will seek their blessings on the basis of our work to come back to power in the Karnataka elections 2023." Apart from that, he also announced bringing a major program for providing employment opportunities to the youth in January.
Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said 'Chief Minister does not give any concession to the mafia'. Speaking from Lucknow at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Defense Technology and Testing Center and BrahMos Manufacturing Center, Rajnath Singh also said 'CM Yogi has shown courage in every work'.
The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs as the state nears elections in February 2022.
Union Defence Minister talks about boosting India's power worldwide:
"We want to make BrahMos missile on Indian soil. Not to attack any country, but India should have such power that no country in the world can target India. The stand of the country is clear that it will not like to play with security. This is a new India that does not tease first and if someone teases it then does not leave it," added Defence Minister Singh.
In his final 'Mann Ki Baat' program for the year 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the efforts of every Indian, including common citizens who helped the country achieve its COVID-19 vaccination milestone and set an example for the world in the fight against the pandemic.
"It is everyone's effort that India could fight the biggest epidemic in 100 years. We stood by each other like a family in every difficult time. If we compare the vaccination figures of India with the world, it shows that we have done a remarkable job and how big a goal has been achieved," said PM Modi.
"Crossing the milestone of 140 crore doses of vaccine is an achievement of every Indian. This shows the trust of every Indian in the health system, our faith in science, our trust in the scientists, and is also proof of our will in fulfilling our responsibilities towards society," he added.
"The new Omicron variant that has entered the country, our scientists are constantly studying it. They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked on. In such a situation, self-awareness, self-discipline, is the country's greatest power against this variant of coronavirus," said PM Modi. He called on the nation to enter the year with this collective power to defeat COVID-19.
Madhya Pradesh has reported eight Omicron cases in Indore. Out of them, six patients have been discharged: MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang
The Taliban takeover has greatly affected the education of girls in Afghanistan. Since August, there has been a noticeable drop in the attendance of girls in primary schools, although they've been allowed to return to schools. However, due to extreme poverty and security concerns, parents are reluctant to send younger girls to school.
Earlier, the acting Deputy Education Minister, Abdul Hakim Hemat, confirmed that the government is looking forward to creating a new education policy, which is likely to come in the new year. Until then, girls would not be allowed to attend secondary school.
As per various media reports, groups of armed Taliban terrorists across various places have reportedly approached school girls on the street, asking them to cover their hands and mouths, due to which a majority of girls have stopped going to school. Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, the country has been in chaos. With a lack of good governance and massive financial crisis, the country is on the brink of being pushed into a famine.
The Ministry of Higher Education of the Taliban government has formed a new 170-member police unit for the protection of educational institutes.
According to a Khaama Press report, the newly formed security personnel are a part of the ministry's Special Forces that were trained in 313 central corps for 30 days, according to an official statement issued by the Taliban. The creation of a special security force to protect educational institutions was a much-needed step, said Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Lutfullah Khairkhaw.
While addressing the new graduates, the defense ministry said that the protection of educational institutions is as important as their stronghold. This decision was taken by the Taliban in view of numerous complaints filed by people who reported the behavior of Taliban affiliates now protecting these institutes.
Escalating the fight between Opposition and Centre over the suspension of 12 MPs, Union Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday, released the Rajya Sabha TV footage of the ruckus which led to it. Naming Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Joshi rued over the Opposition's refusal to apologise for its unruly behaviour. He added, "To err is human but to repeatedly justify it is foolish".
As People's representatives, it is the duty of Parliamentarians to respect the Chair & behave in a manner worthy of their standing. However Mr @Jairam_Ramesh, your colleagues chose disruption over debate. It was unfortunate as the whole country witnessed their sheer hooliganism. pic.twitter.com/Nj66fqUCob— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 26, 2021
n a bizarre comment, ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh on Satuday, claimed that middle-aged women were inclined towards PM Modi, but not the 'jeans-clad' young women. Addressing a Congress Jan Jagram Abhiyan in Bhopal, Singh said that the Congress' 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' song was resonating with young women who were active on social media. Congress is focusing on young women with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the face of its UP campaign.
"Ladki hoon lad Sakti hoon is resonating with the crowds. Some have set it as their ringtone. This is a great campaign by Priyanka Gandhi ji. Some people have noted that women aged 40-50 favour PM Modi. But those women who wear jeans and are active on social media are less inclined to PM Modi. Hence, we must spread our campaign widely to them," said Singh.
For the past 20 days, India has been reporting cases of Omicron variant and 17 states have been infected so far. As yet, UP has reported two cases in Ghaziabad and both have been discharged from the hospital after recovery, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told Republic.
"On the other hand, the Delta variant is on a slow rise and we are keeping a check on that in all districts. For this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently held a high priority meeting, during which certain restrictions like night curfews, entry into malls, number of guests in marriages were discussed," he added.
In a sobering development, Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat on Sunday, clarified that Congress will not fight Uttarakhand polls under his leadership (Netritv), rather his guidance (Aguvai). Claiming that his words reflected arrogance, he sought forgiveness for his choice of words. Rawat met with Congress's top brass including Rahul Gandhi after he 'expressed his pain' in Uttarakhand Congress.
कल #pressconference में थोड़ी गलती हो गई, मेरा नेतृत्व शब्द से अहंकार झलकता है। चुनाव मेरे नेतृत्व में नहीं बल्कि मेरी अगुवाई में लड़ा जाएगा। मैं अपने उस घमंडपूर्ण उद्बोधन के लिए क्षमा चाहता हूं, मेरे मुंह से वह शब्द शोभा जनक नहीं है।#uttarakhand@INCIndia @INCUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/XRPwiXdpU4— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 26, 2021
Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away, stated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"Four new Omicron cases have been reported in the state, 4 foreign returnees (2 from Nigeria, 1 from UAE & 1 from Saudi Arabia) have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID19. The total number of Omicron cases stand at eight," Director Public Health Niranjan Mishra told ANI
"Varun Singh himself bravely battled with death for so many days but then he also left us. While Varun was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. This year in August he was awarded with Shaurya Chakra. After this honour, he had written a letter to his school principal, after reading the letter the first thing that came to mind was that he did not forget his roots despite touching the rights of success," said PM Modi.
PM Modi described the letter written by the Group Captain as a Mantra of turning ordinary to extraordinary.
"In this letter, Varun Singh has also written never lose hope, never think that you cannot be good at what you want. It will not come easy, it will take the sacrifice of time and comfort. I was mediocre but today I have reached a difficult milestone in my career. Don't think that the 12th board mark sheet can decide what you are capable of achieving in life, believe in yourself and work towards life," said PM Modi quoting Varun Singh's letter.
Lauding the Air Gun surrender campaign and its impact in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi during his address to the nation in the 84th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio show, stated that over 1600 residents of the state have 'voluntarily' given up their guns from possession. Notably, Air Gun Abhiyan had been initiated on September 21, 2021, wherein the objective is to upgrade from air guns to licensed guns in a bid to preserve nature and uplift conservation.
Speaking of Arunachal Pradesh's 'unique' campaign, PM Modi said, "The bird population across forests have started to diminish. To keep this in check, the Air Gun Abhiyan is going on."
"Friends, Arunachal Pradesh is home to more than 500 different kinds of bird species. There are few desi species that cannot be found elsewhere in the world. Therefore, it is imperative we preserve what we have been gifted with."
"People of Arunachal Pradesh voluntarily surrendered over 1600 Air Guns and I commend them for the endeavour," PM Modi noted.