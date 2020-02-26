Amid Delhi Violence, Manoj Tiwari Slams CM Kejriwal For 'spreading Confusion Over CAA'

Amid the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi, Member of Parliament from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Manoj Tiwari, on Wednesday called out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated that he should have put forward his concerns on February 25, when Home Minister Amit Shah had called for an all-party meeting, and not create confusion in between the already tense situation.

The Lok Sabha MP also demanded the Delhi Government to announce Rs.1 crore compensation for the family of martyred Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal.

'He should have spoken at the meeting'- Tiwari

Reacting to CM Kejriwal's tweet, Manoj Tiwari said, "Home minister called an all-party meeting. Arvind Kejriwal did not say anything and rather exuded faith in the meeting. He should have spoken at the meet. He seems to be confused."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, had claimed that police has been unable to contain the situation and failed to instill confidence. The Chief Minister also advocated calling in the Army and stated that he is writing to Home Minister Amit Shah about it.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

'The AAP chief should come clean on CAA': Delhi BJP Chief

Calling the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to come clean on CAA and to go before the public and explain how it is not against Indian citizens, the Delhi BJP Chief said, "I want to tell Kejriwal that he must have understood CAA now and he needs to explain this to Delhi's residents. If you want to take them towards peace. Delhi should not fall to misinformation."

Manoj Tiwari also informed about coordinating with the locals of the area to restore peace in the region. "There are lanes where one community is in minority and are sending distress calls. The incident is very unfortunate. We are keeping tabs to ensure police reach places on time from where we get distress calls," he said.

