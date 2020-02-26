Delhi Violence: Fire Dept Received 70 Calls On Wednesday; Death Toll Rises To 18

A firefighter was injured as the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday attended to 70 calls from violence-hit northeast Delhi, an official said. The department received fire-related calls from 8 am-8 pm. A firefighter was injured due to stone-pelting while five fire tenders were damaged, according to the official.

On Monday, the department had received 45 calls and in attending to those, a fire tender was pelted with stones, while another was torched by protesters. Three firefighters had sustained injuries during violence on Monday. A special sitting of the Delhi High Court was convened at the residence of Justice S Muralidhar at 12.30 am after he received a distress call from Suroor Mander describing how some grievously wounded victims of the violence in the North-east district of Delhi were unable to be moved from the Al Hind hospital to the GTB Hospital for better treatment.

The court directed the Delhi police to ensure the safe passage of the victims to GTB or any government hospital so that they receive immediate emergency treatment. A status report of compliance has to be placed before the court when it takes up the matter at 2.15 pm on Wednesday.

Congress calls it 'Gujarat Model'

Amid escalating violence in the national capital, Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led government over their lack of action on the issue. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Tewari said that Delhi is burning and people are being butchered as US President Donald Trump's visits Delhi on Tuesday. Calling the entire incident as the 'Gujarat Model', Tewari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President JP Nadda are silent over the issue.

On Tuesday, sources reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired another meeting over the escalation of clashes that have taken place in northeast Delhi. SN Srivastav who has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi with immediate effect was also present at the meeting. As per sources, Home Minister Shah has given a free hand to Delhi Police to bring the situation under control. Sources also suggest that the Home Minister was clear that no one would be allowed to arson or spread violence in the national capital.

