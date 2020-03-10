Delhi's Riot Affected Maujpur Gives Way To Joyous Holi Celebrations

After riots erupted in North-East Delhi last month, people residing in the violence-affected Maujpur celebrated Holi with complete joy and excitement on Tuesday. Locals of the region also stated that it seemed like the tension in the region has vanished into thin air. Children and elders of the area were spotted shopping for colours from various roadside stalls.

"This year I am selling many more sweets than the last year. From yesterday onwards people are turning up in large numbers at my shop. The sales have gone up by about 35 per cent," said Gaurav, a shopkeeper.

Maujpur was one of the localities in North-East Delhi, which witnessed massive communal violence in the last week of February. As a precautionary measure to avoid any communal tension in the communally sensitive areas, the authorities have also formed Aman Committees and Nagrik Suraksha Committees.

Maujpur resident pray to the holy pyre

Earlier on Monday, the people of Maujpur were spotted worshipping the holy pyre of Holika Dahan. "We all should forget whatever happened as we know the violence was carried out by people from outside the city," Sushma, a resident of Maujpur stated while talking to a news agency.

"Everybody is gearing up for the festival together. Their Ramzan is coming, they are preparing for that and we are preparing for our Holi. We do not feel like anything happened, we have forgotten everything," she added.

Talking about the 'unity in diversity' culture of India, another resident from the affected areas Rajiv Kumar said, "I wish everyone celebrates the festival together. Earlier also Hindus, Muslims used to celebrate the festival together and this is what we want to tell everyone. The preparations are all taking place today. Holika Dahan will take place in the evening."

