DMMC And IPS Kumar Munnan Singh Jointly Win Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

The Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabhandan Puruskar for this year is jointly awarded to the Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre (DMMC), Uttarakhand and IPS officer Kumar Munnan Singh, ex-DG CISF. The names of the awardees were declared on Thursday, January 23, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

This is a special award given to those Indian citizens and organisations who have excelled in the areas of disaster management; such as prevention, mitigation, preparedness, rescue, response, relief, rehabilitation, research/ innovations or early warning. The organisers received a total of 330 nominations which were scrutinised by high-level committees.

The government has officially declared that this annual award will be announced every year on January 23 marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This award highlights those citizens and organisations that work silently but effectively to alleviate the suffering of the affected population during or after a calamity.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to freedom fighter and patriot Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Thursday. In his tweets, PM Modi stated that the country will forever be grateful to Bose for his contribution to India's freedom. By sharing a picture from Netaji's father's diary where it was written that "a son was born at midday", to which the Prime Minister added that the son went on to become a freedom fighter and devoted his life to one cause, which was India's freedom.

All You Should Know About Netaji

Subhash Chandra Bose was popularly known as ‘Netaji’. He was a freedom fighter who was born at Cuttack in Odisha on January 23, 1897. He was born to Janakinath Bose, who was a well-known lawyer, and Prabhavati Devi. Noted for being academically inclined, Subhash Chandra Bose, according to various accounts was a brilliant student from the very beginning of his schooling life.

He graduated from Presidency College in Kolkata and reportedly went to England for higher studies in September 1919. He excelled in his studies and was selected for the Indian Civil Services, too. But Netaji had a different ambition and left the training and returned to India to be a part of the freedom struggle.

