Dual Airbags Now Mandatory For Vehicles; Centre's New Rules To Kick In From April 1

On Friday, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification making it mandatory for new model cars to have dual airbags installed in them for the safety of passengers. The cars from now on will have to follow this norm from April 1, 2021, onwards. Although the centre has given time till August 31, 2021, for dual airbag installation in older models.

The mandatory provision of fitment of Airbag for the driver and co-driver is specific to India. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 6, 2021

The ministry further added that the requirement for such airbag shall be as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 145 till the corresponding Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. In this regard, the Ministry has issued a notification on 2nd March 2021 mandating airbag for the co-driver.

The Ministry has issued a notification in this regard on 2nd March, 2021 mandating airbag for the co-driver in respect of motor vehicles used for the carriage of not more than eight passengers in addition to the driver. pic.twitter.com/8p9gzYacIn — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 6, 2021

The mandate is based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. It has been mandated that the vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021 (in the case of new models) and August 31, 2021 (in the case of existing models), shall be fitted with the airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver, says the notification.

Government has made it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to fit airbag for the person occupying the front seat other than the driver.



It is applicable on vehicles manufactured on & after 1st

April, 2021 in case of new models, & 31st August, 2021 in case of existing models. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 5, 2021

Increased Car Prices

This move might increase car prices in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 on average. Since July 2019, airbags for the driver's seat in the front row have been mandatory. As of yet, for all the cars airbag in driver's seat was only mandatory. In case the car met with an accident, this left the passenger sitting in the front seat completely vulnerable to severe injury or even death. But now the government has made airbag compulsory for the passenger seat as well. Airbags are known to increase the chances of survival during accidents, as it inflates extremely quickly upon collision and then deflates, cushioning the blow to passengers if the vehicle suddenly comes to a stop.

Transport Ministry Proposes Mandatory Passenger-side Airbag

On December 29, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to make airbags mandatory for the passenger in the front seat of a vehicle to improve passenger safety in case of accidents from April 1 in the new vehicle models and from June 1 in existing models. The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification in this regard.

FADA welcomes the move

Earlier in December, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that the government’s proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to an increase in price, and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales. FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement that FADA welcomes MoRTH’s intention for mandating dual front airbags. This is a much-needed safety norm that India should adopt and be at par with global standards.

