'Enough Food Stock In J&K To Sustain At Least 6 Months', FCI Urges People To Not 'panic'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked people not to panic and assured that there is an adequate supply of foodgrains available in the Union Territory which can be sustained for the next six months. This comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has infected at least 45 people so far and killed two in the UT. J&K is under lockdown along with the rest of the country till April 14.

“We assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that there is enough food grain for the entire region for the next six months. We are getting enough supplies on daily basis, there is absolutely no need to panic,” Gagan Preet Singh, Manager, Jammu FCI Godown, told Republic TV.

READ | Seven More COVID-19 Cases Detected In Jammu And Kashmir, Total Tally Rises To 45

Don't believe in rumours

He also advised people to not believe in rumours being spread on social media about shortage of food grains in J&K. “There is absolutely no shortage of food grains and people should not believe in rumours. On every alternate day, we are getting train full of foodgrain supply from other parts of the country,” Singh said.

He said that initially, the FCI (Food Corporation of India) faced some problems in the distribution of foodgrains to other parts of the Union Territory as the staff did not have movement passes, “but now the issue has been resolved and there is absolutely no problem now.”

READ | Jammu-Kashmir High Court Uses SMS Services To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

The authorities across J&K are making sure that while lockdown remains in place, people in all far off areas continue to get ration supply, hence the movement of vehicles carrying ration is being facilitated by the authorities. The police have also been asked to ensure that the vehicle carrying essential commodities are not stopped anywhere.

Meanwhile, authorities have also warned those shopkeepers who are hoarding essential commodities in order to sell them at exorbitant prices that strict action would be taken against them including jail term and penalty. The authorities have also appealed people not to panic as senior officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure people access daily need items.

READ | Jammu & Kashmir Police Sets Up COVID-19 Control Room To Monitor Containment Efforts

Doorstep delivery

At certain places, authorities have set up helpline services wherein they get the items of essential commodities delivered at their doorsteps without any additional charges. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has also set up several helplines to facilitate doorstep delivery of essential services. “We have set up several helplines in various parts of Jammu city wherein our jawans ensure that those in need get the ration delivered to them at their doorsteps,” a senior police official said.

(PTI photo for representation)

READ | Coronavirus: Jammu & Kashmir Records Second Death Out Of 33 Positive Cases