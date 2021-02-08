Experts From Geological Survey Of India To Assess Uttarakhand Glacial Burst: GSI DG Rath

After the devastating glacial burst led to flash floods in Uttarakhand on Sunday, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is planning to form an experts' team to make an assessment of the calamity using physical mapping and satellite images, Ranjeet Rath, Director General (DG), GSI said while adding that it is too early to ascertain the cause of the unfortunate incident as there are natural factors that trigger such occurrences of natural calamities.

"One of our officers is already in Dehradun. We are also planning to constitute a team of experts who will visit the site and undertake a physical recce and use the data that is available through satellite images. We will do an assessment," Ranjeet Rath said while addressing a press conference.

"Post this devastation, we will again constitute a committee as it is too early to predict regarding the cause of incident. Prima facie, it is glacial calving at the highest altitude in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga area and upper reaches of that," Rath said.

"Since the outburst has happened in the upper Himalayan region which has a very fragile ecosystem and continuously rising terrain, which is also being affected by glacial ecology. Hence, we can only tell the definite reason once the report is made," he added.

He also asserted that going forward, more measures will be taken for the construction of dams, roads, and other infrastructure in the area keeping in mind the sensitivity of the ecosystem in the area.

"We learn from such events and will take more measures for the construction of dams, roads, and other infrastructure. We will map such areas in terms of landslides and habitation," Rath said.

A glacial burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. The deluge due to flash flood has so far killed 11 people while over 140 are missing.

The glacial burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda, an official spokesperson said on Sunday while adding that there is no danger of downstream flooding, and the rise in water level has been contained, as per the information given by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

(With inputs from Agencies)

