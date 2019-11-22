Five Instances Of Troubled History Between New Allies Thackerays & Gandhis: Read Here

On Friday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He made these remarks after the joint meeting of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress concluded. Even as Thackeray is being endorsed by the NCP and Congress, some of the past statements of Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray exposes Sena's hypocrisy when it comes to the alliance.

Here is a reminder of what Balasaheb Thackeray said about the Gandhis:

February 27, 1998

The Shiv Sena founder compared the prospect of people giving votes to Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party to the resumption of British rule. This indirect jibe at Gandhi’s foreign origins came at a juncture when she had just become the president of the Congress. He said, ''I would prefer handing back power to the British, who have at least experience of ruling the country for 150 years.''

February 3, 2012

Reacting to the 2G spectrum scam in an editorial in Saamana, Thackeray called for the resignation of then Home Minister P Chidambaram. Moreover, he criticised Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul for keeping quiet on corruption allegations. He hinted that their silence indicated the veracity of the allegations.

Thackeray wrote, “The Yuvraj of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) is very vocal on the corruption by Mayawati. However, he is not saying anything on the corruption by his own government.” He added, “His mummy (Sonia Gandhi) is also quiet on the issue. The Prime Minister is also not opening his mouth. The truth is hidden in the silence.”

February 13, 2012

Addressing his last campaign rally for Brihanmumbai Corporation elections, Thackeray slammed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of the Congress president for his alleged link to the 2G spectrum scam. He also criticised the domination of the Gandhi family in the party. He opined, “Look at the way dynastic rule is manifesting itself in the Gandhi family. Sonia's son, daughter, daughter's husband, their children are all donning the mantle of dynastic rule. Mr. Vadra has opened a new can of worms in the Congress. He himself is involved in the 2G scam, but he is now given entry in politics.”

October 25, 2012

He once again targeted Robert Vadra who was allegedly embroiled in controversial land deals. Claiming that ‘Italians’ were now dominating the country, he demanded Sonia Gandhi and her family to be thrown out of India. Thackeray observed, “First it was the British, and these days it is the Italians who are dominating this country…Vadra and his family should be thrown out of this country.”

November 13, 2012

Alleging that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had ignored important issues such as inflation, electricity shortage and corruption, the Sena founder appealed to people to oust Congress from power. Furthermore, he termed the Congress governments as a “cancer”. He gave this message on the occasion of Diwali.

He appealed, “Oust Congress and banish the darkness forever. Overthrow the Congress governments in the state and at the Centre, which are a ‘cancer’.”

