Clarification: 'Namaste Trump' Not Motera Stadium's Inauguration; That's Later, Says GCA

In a big development on Friday, the Gujarat Cricket Association clarified that the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad would not be inaugurated during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. Addressing the media, GCA vice president Dhanraj Nathwani asserted that the newly built stadium was being opened to only host US President Donald Trump. The gala event is scheduled to take place on February 24 in the presence of more than one lakh people.

“This event’s name is Namaste Trump. It is meant for hosting U.S. President Donald Trump. We will inaugurate the stadium later,” GCA vice president Parimal Nathwani said.

Read: DRDO's Anti-drone System To Be Deployed During Trump's Visit After Successful Trial

Largest cricket stadium in the world

After the formal inauguration, the Motera stadium will become the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh. The new stadium was built after demolishing the old Motera stadium that could accommodate 49,000 spectators. Spread over 64 acres, the stadium was completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs.700 crore. As per reports, it will have 76 corporate boxes, 4 dressing rooms, a club house and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Read: Security Across Ahmedabad Heightened For President Trump's Maiden Visit On Feb 24

'Namaste Trump' event

The 'Namaste Trump' event has been designed on the lines of 'Howdy, Modi!' organised in Houston last year. A huge stage is being set up at the centre of the ground that would have the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President. Around the stage would be VVIP seating for the Trump delegation, top diplomats, Indian Ministers, as also the Gujarat Cabinet.

The BJP Gujarat unit and as many as 72 other social organizations have been tasked with bringing people to fill the stadium, as also line the roads that Trump carcade would take from Ahmedabad Airport to Sabarmati Ashram and Motera stadium. 2,200 buses would ferry the crowd to the stadium from parking zones created about a kilometre away. As many as 18 top IAS/IPS officers of the Gujarat government are coordinating various aspects of the event to ensure foolproof arrangement amid direct supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office from New Delhi. Revealing the details of the event, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump) is the organizer of the event.

Read: Cong Attacks Govt For Sidelining The Oppn, Says 'Trump's Visit Must Not Be A PR Exercise'

Read: BIG: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner To Come To India Along With US President Donald Trump