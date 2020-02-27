Kerala: German Artist Uses Waste Materials From Hawa Beach To Create Art Installations

A German artist Gabriele Oelschlager, used waste materials lying on Hawa Beach of Kovalam in Kerala ashore, to create art installations. She used waste materials ranging from parts of a fishing boat to plastic bottles and containers being washed away ashore.

For twenty-five years, the german girl is a recurrent visitor to Kovalam. She is now on a mission to set up a comprehensive waste treatment plan to end the garbage tribulation of Kovalam.

READ | Kerala travel to have undocumented stories, events, and myths narrated to the visitors

As per the news agency ANI, Gabriele said, "Visiting Kovalam for all these years, I have seen the transformation of the place. I am a familiar face among the locals here. The garbage and pollution problem is one thing that Kovalam has to address. Rather than waiting for others to do it, the local community can do it themselves. I am ready to help them out in all possible ways".

She feels that waste incinerator technology is best suited for Kovalam. She added, "It is a thermal decomposition furnace that is eco-friendly. It is a Korean-German technology. Once I go back to Germany, I am planning to work out ways as to how it can be set up in Kovalam to end the waste problems faced by tourists and also locals".

READ | Hill stations in Kerala that must find a spot in your travel list in March

With the community help and initiative, Gabriele feels that Kovalam has the potential to become a model beach in the country as well as abroad. The artist assured that she is planning to bring a technical person who can do a presentation about it.

She will also be looking for investors after she goes to Germany.

READ | This Coorg Resort makes its guests pay a price for food wastage

Yousuf, a local man who runs a restaurant in the vicinity, opined "A tourist making such efforts for Kovalam is really appreciable. The garbage menace is a real problem that Kovalam is facing. The local community here will welcome any project to end the garbage problem".