"Hang Our Daughter's Killers": Kejriwal On Unaao Rape Victim's Death

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief on the demise of the Unnao rape survivor. The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal sated, "The sorrowful death of Unnao's daughter puts every Indian to shame. God give strength to the family of the victim. The whole country is with them in this fight. I hope that the UP government will complete the judicial process of hanging our daughter's killers quickly and will set an example for society. #unnaokibeti

उन्नाव की बेटी की दुखद मौत हर भारतीय को शर्मिंदा करती है। ईश्वर पीड़िता के परिवार को हौसला दे।पूरा देश इस लड़ाई में उनके साथ है। मैं उम्मीद करता हूँ यूपी सरकार हमारी बेटी के हत्यारों को सूली पर चढ़ाने की न्यायिक प्रक्रिया जल्द पूरी करेगी और समाज के लिए उदाहरण बनाएगी। #unnaokibeti — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2019

Unnao survivor case

The 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint against two accused in March for spurning her after promising to marry her and then raping her along with his friend in December 2018. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

