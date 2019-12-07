CM Pema Khandu: I Don't See The CAB To Be Problematic For Arunachal'

On Friday, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu spoke in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill stating that he is not worried about it affecting the rights of the indigenous people living in the state. "I don't see the Citizenship Amendment Bill to be problematic for Arunachal since we are protected," he said. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is among the nine bills, which are expected to be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning from Monday. The CAB is listed for introduction and passage in the House on Monday, December 9.

Pema Khandu spoke about how Northeast as a whole was protected by various special provisions under the Indian Constitution. He spoke about how the state of Arunachal Pradesh was covered under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, the Chin Hill Regulations Act of 1896 and other such acts when it comes to protectecting the rights and interests of indigenous people of the state.

Amit Shah holds discussions in Northeast over CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week had held discussion with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). According to sources, chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs attended the meetings separately. The Home Minister is holding meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB.

Chief Minister Khandu was one of those who led a delegation comprising leaders from different political parties and civil society groups, in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had also asked for special provisions to protect the interests of indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal. Khandu also spoke about how in his talk with Amit Shah he has requested the Centre to exempt Arunachal Pradesh from the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"The Home Minister has assured us that Arunachal Pradesh and the northeast will be kept in mind before drafting the Bill. Let us see how the draft Bill comes up," Khandu said.

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

