Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra Begins In Odisha's Puri; PM Modi, President Extend Greetings

Decks were cleared for holding the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri on Tuesday after the Supreme Court modified its stay order and permitted the festivities without any public attendance, besides directing other precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra.

'My heartiest greetings to all of you'

"My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with reverence and devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen. Jai Jagannath!" the Prime Minister tweeted.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरी यह यात्रा देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। जय जगन्नाथ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind extending his greeting to the citizens wrote, "May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy"

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha.



May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 23, 2020

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the celebration of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra which has been going on since ancient times."

प्राचीन समय से चली आ रही भगवान जगन्नाथ जी की रथयात्रा के उत्सव पर मेरी सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनायें।



भगवान जगन्नाथ जी सभी का मंगल करें, और अपनी कृपा और आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में खुशियां लायें। pic.twitter.com/1Td9X81KH4 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 23, 2020

ପବିତ୍ର ରଥଯାତ୍ରାର ଶୁଭ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା l ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କର ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ସଭିଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ଆନନ୍ଦ ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ l



ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ! pic.twitter.com/Z4LEa7J1z0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra begins

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began on Tuesday in Puri. The idol of Lord Balabhadra has been brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. As per the Supreme Court order, it has allowed only 500 people to pull the chariots. According to the police, an Additional Director General of Police is supervising the arrangements for the yatra. The pulling of every chariot is being supervised by a senior officer.

#WATCH Idol of Lord Jagannath being brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri#Odisha pic.twitter.com/b26LHX2jAi — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

READ | Odisha CM reviews preparedness for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra; asks depts to coordinate

"We have done good arrangement for Rath Yatra after Supreme Court has found a midway to perform the Yatra here where the devotees can attend it from their houses, over the televisions and their smartphone. It is the safest way to be a part of the Rath Yatra from a remote area," a police officer told ANI. Performing artists, priests were also seen participating in the Rath Yatra.

READ | JP Nadda welcomes SC decision on Rath Yatra, asks devotees to follow safety measures

The Odisha State Government has asked all the concerned departments to coordinate and take all necessary steps in accordance with the court's directives and COVID-19 guidelines, to conduct the annual Rath Yatra. CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the preparedness with Law Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Temple Trust Administrator, Collector, SP, etc.

READ | Dharmendra Pradhan, Jay Panda laud Supreme Court's Jagannath Rath Yatra decision

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings on Jagannath Rath Yatra after SC's nod

(With agency inputs)