Joe Biden & Xi Jinping Listening? Pakistan's Imran Khan Wants To Play US-China Mediator

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has rather laughably claimed that his country could play its part in amending the strained relations between its "all-weather" ally China and the United States. The relations between the US and China are at an all-time low despite the Trump administration giving way to the Democrats and Joe Biden. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the communist giant’s aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea and human rights, with Biden not pulling any punches in discussing China's various alleged ill-deeds and humanitarian shortcomings.

Pakistan is itself hardly in America's good books, with the Trump administration ceasing military aid for India's neighbour after finally calling out its decades of misuse. It has also become abundantly clear that a succession of US administrations have seen through Pakistan and its backing of fundamentalism and terrorism on both Eastern and Western borders.

'I want to believe that...'

Addressing the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo on Wednesday, Khan said, "I also feel that and I want to believe that Pakistan can play its part in reducing the rising tensions between the United States and China. Some 50 years back it was Pakistan which opened up China for the United States. It was Pakistan which organised the meeting between Henry Kissinger and the Chinese. So I hope that again we can play our part."

"We would rather be a country that brings other nations and humanity together, rather than becoming a country that is part of rivalries between two countries," he added.

Henry Kissinger was US Secretary of State and is well known for the role he played in Sino-American relations during the Nixon administration, particularly during Nixon's 1972 visit to China.

Imran Khan bats for dialogue

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also said that Kashmir is the only dispute with India and it can only be resolved through dialogue. Khan said that he offered India an opportunity to hold peace talks on being elected as Prime Minister in 2018 but nothing came to pass. "Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue," he said. Earlier this month, India said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

"Immediately when I came into power, I approached our neighbour India and explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue," Khan said. "I didn't succeed but I am optimistic that eventually, sense will prevail. The only way the subcontinent can tackle poverty is by improving trade relations," he added. India has said that the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

