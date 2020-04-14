Karnataka CM Assures Strict Implementation As PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of extending the lockdown till May 3, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the Karnataka government will strictly implement the guidelines issued by the Central Government in the fight against the deadly Pandemic of Coronavirus.

"Lockdown will be followed more stringently till April 20 as Prime Minister said and the situation will be closely monitored," said Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily cooperate with the government to contain this disease. He also seconded PM Modi and opined that the health infrastructure has ramped up in the past two months to fight the pandemic.

"As Prime Minister rightly said, healthcare facilities and infrastructure have been improved considerably in the past two months in the country and our state as well.

The Chief Minister also appeal to people to follow the seven measures as advised by the Prime Minister which are as follows:

Taking care of elders in the house especially those suffering from chronicle illness.

Strictly maintaining social distancing.

Enhancing immunity by following guidelines of Ayush Department

Download Arogyasetu App

Help the poor and needy

To be considerate about your colleagues and employees and not to sack them.

Respect the police, healthcare professionals, poura karmikas

He assured that citizens that the state government has made necessary arrangements and that there is no scarcity of medicines and essential commodities and added that the government will make efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle. He also appealed to migrant labourers to stay wherever they are and be safe reiterating the prime minister's call to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe'.