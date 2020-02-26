Kerala PSC Faces Allegation Of Copying Questions From Pakistan Civil Service Exam

Already embroiled in controversy, the Kerala state Public Service Commission (KPSC) is now grabbing headlines for allegedly copying questions of the Pakistan civil service exam. According to reports, the recently concluded PSC exam in Kerala had questions from Pakistan civil service exam held in 2001.

Congress MLA PT Thomas has alleged that six questions in the Kerala PSC exam were copied from the Pakistan civil service exam and has demanded a probe into the incident.

Read: KPSC 2020 Recruitment: Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Women Civil Excise Officer

KPSC under scanner

Kerala Public Service Commission is already facing an allegation of nexus with coaching centres. The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau are conducting a probe into the allegation which has found that two officials at the public administration department at the state secretariat were running PSC coaching centres, which were floated in the name of their close relatives.

As per reports, Shibu Nair and Ranjan Raj, the two officials had been accused by KAS aspirants of luring students with the promise that they were aware of the preparation of the question papers of various PSC exams.

Read: OPSC Recruitment Roll-list Has 737 Candidates Eligible For The OJC Main Exam

The latest to join the list of controversy is the alleged copying of questions from Pakistan civil service exams. PSC chairman MK Sakeer while talking to the press said that the topic of public administration is the same everywhere in the world and the questions concerned could be asked in any exam in any country.

Sakeer further added that there is nothing wrong with questions from one exam appearing in another. He said that the KPSC does not have any control over setting the question papers as they are prepared by experts from all over the country.

Read: TPSC Result: Shortlisted Candidates Announced For Recruitment Of Sub-Inspector Of Police

However, former KPSC chairman Dr. KS Radhakrishnan has contradicted the Sakeer's statements as he said that it was a grave lapse on part of the state PSC and that the chairman is responsible for it. He further added that the KPSC has the responsibility to ensure the credibility of its exams and the latest incident cannot be justified. As per reports, the Kerala PSC was conducting a recruitment drive for the post of deputy collector and around 3.4 lakh aspirants applied for it.

Last year, the Kerala Public Service Commission came under scanner after it was alleged that two leaders of SFI, the student wing of ruling CPI(M) in the state, had emerged as toppers in the rank list of police constables. The PSC later removed the names from the rank list after the two SFI workers got involved in an attempt to murder case.

Read: MPSC 2020: Screening Test Schedules And Timetable For March Of 2020 Released

Image Credit: Kerala PSC website