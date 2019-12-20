Mamata Banerjee Holds Fifth Public Meeting Against CAA In Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets for the fifth time in a week and did another mega public meeting against CAA and NRC at Park Circus maidan in Kolkata on Friday.

The meeting saw a huge gathering after four back to back rallies and public meetings that started in the city on Monday. She took the stage once again to reiterate her stand, "No CAA, No NRC".

"All Indians need to come together. We had started from Bengal. No one knew what was happening. They made a bill at midnight. They formed a Government at midnight in Maharasthra, they passed this bill without any discussion", said the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Raising questions on the reason behind the Prime Minister not taking part during the vote on the bill, the CM said that she wanted to know why PM didn't vote if the bill was so good. If the PM didn't vote on that day in Parliament, then it meant that he didn't support it, hence it should be scraped stated the Chief Minister.

"Onions are 200. Unemployment is rising. Rupee is falling. No work. Only to hide everything, you bring a bill. The ones who question and speak, they are antinational.

We are citizens. After 70years, so many Govt's came and went. People voted, then Govt got formed and you say they are not citizens. All are intruders", said the CM.

Mamata Banerjee hit out on the centre's policy of asking for documentation to establish one's citizenship. She said," You are asking for my mother's birth certificate, then you too need to give your mother's birth certificate as well. I cannot give my mother's birth certificate, death I can give. Can you give your mother's birth certificate?".

From the meeting at Park Circus, she took another opportunity to tell the BJP that only 38percent of voters had voted for them and the majority of this country didn't.

"38 percent voted for you, so 62 didn't. Please understand. People have faced a lot. BJP thinks people are a timid and democratic believer so they will do whatever they want. This won't happen" said Mamata Banerjee who stated that India's democracy is 'majhbhut' not 'majboor', and she will fight for a United India!

