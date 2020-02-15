Kumar Vishwas' Luxury Car Stolen From Outside His House In Ghaziabad

Poet-politician Kumar Vishwas's car has been stolen from outside his residence in Indrapuram, Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case and several teams have been formed to nab the miscreants.

Manager files complaint

Kumar Vishwas's manager filed a complaint with police about the theft of his luxury SUV car which was parked outside the former AAP leader's house. Kumar Vishwas lives with his family in Vasundhara Sector 3. In the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, some miscreants had arrived in a black car outside his house in Sector 3 and stole his car, parked outside the house.

The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV and the investigation is going on as the police has reportedly confirmed that the robbers can be seen stealing the car. The police is in the process of identifying the miscreants who are behind the robbery and have reportedly formed multiple teams to probe the matter.

Vishwas has been a former AAP leader and has been the party's convenor in Rajasthan, but later broke away from AAP citing differences with the party's leadership. He was touted to join the BJP ahead of the Delhi elections, but didn't.

(Image is representative)