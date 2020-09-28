Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday: Bollywood Wishes The Legendary Singer As She Turns 91

Known as the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 today. Wishes poured in for the legendary singer on social media. Many fro Bollywood like AR Rahman, Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana also wished her on her special day. Here's what this is about.

Bollywood wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 91st birthday

Almost the whole of Bollywood took to their social media to ring in Lata Mangeshkar on her 91st birthday. Birthday wishes varied from tweets to Instagram stories to throwback pictures. Take a look here:

Sonam Kapoor

On Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story, she posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar and hailed her as "A gift that keeps on giving". She also used a song sung by the singer called 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' to bring in something special to her wish. Check out the post here:

Shankar Mahadevan

Another Bollywood singer, Shankar Mahadevan also took to his Twitter to wish Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday. He also posted a picture with the legendary singer. See his post here:

Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love !! @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/9Wyy7yfrfI — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) September 28, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana also ringed in Lata Mangeshkar's birthday on his social media. The actor posted two pictures of the singer with songs like 'Piya Tose' and 'Sawaan Ke Jhoole'. Take a look at his wish here:

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh was also among those who wished the legendary singer on her 91st birthday. His tweet also had a picture of his father, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh with Mangeshkar. See the tweet here:

AR Rahman

AR Rahman also took to his Twitter to wish Lata Mangeshkar. He reshared Asha Bhosle's tweet and wished the legendary singer. Here's what he said:

Hema Malini

Hema Malini also wished Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday. She wished the singer in Hindi hailing her with countless nicknames and also talked about her wonderful bond. See her post here:

Earlier, Asha Bhosle, Kangana Ranaut and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to their Twitter to ring in Lata Mangeshkar's birthday. Asha Bhosle had shared a priceless throwback picture from their yesteryear to wish her elder sister. Check out their tweets here:

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/lgf3CTDfmj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

