Latest News: Cong Writes To Facebook CEO, Dream11 Wins IPL Sponsorship Bid & More At 8 Pm

1. Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds SC's Verdict On PM CARES

Shortly after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the plea seeking the transfer of money from PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress party for making accusations without facts saying that there was full transparency in the PM CARES fund.

"PM CARES is a registered public trust, made for emergency situations like COVID. You have to understand the difference. PM NRF, you know who was the CA, a minister in the government, I will not take names. There is full transparency in the PM CARES fund both in terms of legal requirement and management of funds received," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

2. Dream11 outbids Byju's And Unacademy for IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship

Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 has bagged the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 season to be held in UAE for Rs 222 Crore. Dream11 was awarded the title by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. In an exclusive telephonic conversation, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told Republic TV:

"Dream11 won the bid for Rs 222 crore, Byjus had bid for Rs 201 Crore and Unacademy for Rs 171 crore. We are happy with the amount."

3. SC Verdict On Rhea Chakraborty's Plea Likely Tomorrow

The Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea that was reserved on August 11, is likely to be announced on August 19, 2020 as the matter is listed to be heard. Rhea's plea seeks the transfer of the FIR filed by the Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai.

4. Congress Writes To Zuckerberg; Wants Facebook India Probed

The Congress on Tuesday, August 18, has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding a probe into the conduct of Facebook India's leadership and their operations following the controversy over a western media report claiming that Facebook did not apply its 'hate speech rules' on BJP leaders.

5. Siddaramaiah Smells Plot Within BJP To Oust Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

On Tuesday, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the state government of misleading the Bengaluru violence probe, citing the conflicting opinions of Ministers and BJP MLAs. Pointing out that the blame had shifted from the SDPI to terrorists, he alleged that BJP leaders were more interested in targeting Congress leaders than identifying the actual culprits. Moreover, the senior Congress leader claimed that there were two factions in the Karnataka BJP.

6. Prabhas Unveils 'Adipurush' Motion Poster

After surprising fans with a piece of amazing news on August 18, the makers of Adipurush starring Prabhas as the main lead unveiled the motion poster of the film. The Saaho actor who will be seen playing an important role in the flick, shared the motion poster on Instagram while describing the film as a celebration of the victory of good over evil. Going by the motion poster, it seems that the upcoming film will present a mythological drama that will be high on action sequences and an amazing storyline.

