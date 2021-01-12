Latest News: Covishield Vaccine Dispatched; Vaccination In Telangana; COVID-19 Tally

First batch of Covishield dispatched by SII

Ahead of the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive which is set to begin on January 16, the first consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine left Pune's Serum Institute of India in the early hours of Tuesday. Amid tight security, 3 trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to 13 different locations across the country. The 13 locations where the vaccines will be delivered by air on Tuesday include Delhi, Patna, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Telangana gears up for vaccination drive

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed concerned officials to make all arrangements with regards to the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Telangana CM said that arrangements must be made to treat people who may develop side effects post the vaccination process. KCR reviewed the vaccination programme at a conference attended by the state ministers and collectors. Later, the Telangana CM also participated in the virtual meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's COVID-19 tally

India reported 12,584 new COVID-19 cases, 18,385 discharges, and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. India has registered 10.4 million infections to date, while the death toll stands at 1,51,327. Three trucks carrying the Covishield vaccine reached Pune International Airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city earlier today. From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16.

Maneka Gandhi flags 3000 crore scam

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi in a letter to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has accused state officials of a Rs 3,000 crore scam comparing it to the Bofors scandal. In the letter dated January 5, she alleged that Dr. Avinash Anand, the CEO of the Uttarakhand Sheep and Wool Development Board, has misappropriated crores of rupees from the loan obtained by the Government of Uttarakhand from the World Bank. In her 7-point accusations, she pointed out the misappropriation of the funds. Maneka Gandhi alleged that the CEO of the board Dr. Avinash Anand has bought 'luxury cars' costing more than Rs 13 lakhs per car, residences in Noida with disproportionate assets and has purchased fodder for twice the rates.

First pic of Virat Kohli's daughter?

Did Virat Kohli’s brother share the first glimpse of the Indian captain’s daughter with Anushka Sharma? Vikas Kohli conveyed his excitement of becoming an uncle by posting a picture of a baby’s feet. He penned an adorable message welcoming the little one to the family. Vikas Kohli termed the feeling of the birth of ‘Virushka’s first child as ‘happiness overboard.’ He sweetly termed the baby as the ‘angel in the house’, with animated characters forming the 'welcome' sign. Virat Kolhi announced on Monday that he had been blessed with a daughter and that the baby and mother Anushka Sharma were doing good.

