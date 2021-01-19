Latest News: India To Gift Vaccines To Bangladesh; 15 Killed In Accident In Gujarat

India to gift 2 million doses to Bangladesh

India will gift Bangladesh 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' on January 20. A special flight from India carrying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, locally manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, would land at Shahjalal International Airport on January 20. Citing the letter by the Indian High Commission written to the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ANI reportedly said. Under the ministry, the health services division has issued a letter to the drug regulator, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to take appropriate steps to administer the vaccine. The vaccines will be received and stored at DGHS facilities, such as the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI).

PM Modi-Xi to participate in 5-day Davos Agenda Summit

Later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders to participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Union ministers including Narendra Singh Tomar, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan along with top business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra will also be a part of this event.

15 killed in Gujarat truck accident

After 15 migrant labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident in Surat's Kosamba village, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi said that the loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is 'tragic'. Stating that his thoughts are with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister said that he is praying for the injured to recover at the earliest. The PMO further informed that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. He also announced that Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

AAP's Sanjay Singh gets death threat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged that he has received a death threat on call and registered a police complaint on the matter. The AAP leader took to Twitter and shared a copy of his police complaint. The AAP leader said that he will not get intimidated by such threats and urged the Delhi Police to take action. The police registered a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Melania Trump bids farewell

Days after the US Capitol riots, First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday in her farewell speech urged people to be "passionate in everything" but never resort to violence. Speaking for the last time as the US First Lady, Melania Trump in a video message said, "Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified." Expressing concern for the citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed thousands of lives in the US, Melania urged all to "use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered". In her speech, she also conveyed condolences to the kin of Coronavirus victims and thanked "nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives."

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

