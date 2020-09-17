Latest News: PM Modi Turns 70; Pithani's Statement To CBI; Suga Against Vested Interests

Greetings pour in for PM Modi’s 70th birthday

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday on September 17, greetings have started pouring in from national as well as global leaders. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, Finnish PM Sanna Marin among others greeted on the occassion.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.



We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

Siddharth Pithani's statement to CBI accessed

Republic TV has accessed an ultimate clincher that rips open the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and shows a possible link with Disha Salian's death. The statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been accessed by Republic TV where the latter in his confession to CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's news and feared for his life'.

Sources inform that Pithani in his statement has claimed, 'After hearing Disha Salian's death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, 'I will be killed'.' Pithani also went on to claim that 'Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced', according to the sources.

Sanjjana sent to judicial custody in Sandalwood Drug Case

Kannada film actress Sanjjana Galrani, who was detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in a drug case, has been sent to judicial custody for the next two days. Sanjjana's police custody ended and she was produced before the 1st ACMM court that ordered judicial custody.

She is currently at Parpanna Agrahara Jail, where Ragini Dwivedi is already present. Meanwhile, actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

Twitter labels satirical video of Biden shared by Trump as 'manipulated media'

In yet another crackdown, Twitter on Wednesday labelled a video shared by US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media." The satirical video featured Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden playing rap group NWA's song at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida.

Biden had actually played Luis Fonsi's hit song "Despacito" after being introduced by the singer at the event in Florida. The video shared by Trump tweet now displays a warning by Twitter that links it to collected tweets showing the actual event.

China is drooling. They can’t believe this! https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga ‘determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism’

Yoshihide Suga was appointed as the 99th Prime Minister of Japan on Wednesday, September 16 following Shinzo Abe's decision to quit the office on health grounds. In the process of forming his new cabinet, Suga in a tweet stated that he was "determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism". As per reports, out of the 20-cabinet ministers appointed by the new Japanese PM, 15 held ministerial portfolios under Abe’s administration.

