Latest News: Raina Demands Justice For SSR; Shiv Sena Warns Congress; Pompeo In Jerusalem

Suresh Raina wants justice for 'brother' Sushant

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a 'true inspiration' as he joined millions around the world in the Global prayers for SSR (#GlobalPrayersForSSR) campaign in remembering the actor. This was the second time Raina has thrown his weight behind the search for truth and justice for Sushant, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies its probe.

Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! 🌟 I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!🙏#GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/dziQlhr2vn — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 24, 2020

Shiv Sena warns ally Congress after CWC mess

Lashing out at its ally Congress amid its internal tussle, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana has said that India is in need of a viable opposition and the grand-old party's members should not revolt in Maharashtra. Saamana even mentioned that 11 Congress leaders have pointed out the misdoings of the Uddhav Thackeray government and have sat on a strike. According to Sena, instead of protesting against the MVA government which was formed after the consent of their central leaderships, Congress should rather focus on solving their internal crisis, so that country gets an Opposition it needs.

Sibal claims higher purpose as coup against Sonia Gandhi stymied

Despite being outmanoeuvred in their attempt to coerce the Gandhis to appoint a 'non-Gandhi chief' and the dissenters reaffirming their 'faith' in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, it seems the chaos in Congress is far from over. Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal - one of the dissenters, who on Monday, went all guns blazing on former party chief Rahul Gandhi only to eventually withdraw his statement - has said that the matter is about his country. In a two-line response to Congress party again selecting Sonia Gandhi as their interim chief until next AICC session, Sibal said that it is not about a post, adding that country matters the most.

It’s not about a post

It’s about my country which matters most — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 25, 2020

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31,67,323

India recorded a single-day spike of 60,975 new coronavirus cases on August 25, taking the total case tally 31,67,323. In the last 24 hours, 848 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll over 58,390. Ministry of Health said that a total of 24,04,585 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent.

Pak Minister condemned for open murder threat against opposition

Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) have looted the country with "both hands mercilessly" and hence "are deemed worthy of being murdered." He also said, “These robbers, corrupt, characterless dacoits have done nothing other than plundering the resources of this country for 35 years and had destroyed the motherland in name of democracy.”

Fascists. Pakistan's aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar declares that corrupt opposition leaders are liable to be killed. pic.twitter.com/KURr3rJXcE — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 24, 2020

China's stooge makes crude point about 'old men' in US

After the Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate for the November 3 election, China's state-owned media stooge took a dig at Trump and his rival Joe Biden. Editor of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times Hu Xijin said that the US democracy is going "awry" as it is letting "two old men" compete for US presidency.

The average age of Trump, 74, and Biden, 78, is 76. Four years later, their average age is 80, higher than average life expectancy in the US, which is 78.6. US democracy is going awry, letting two old men compete for the most important position in the US. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 24, 2020

US State Secretary arrives in Jerusalem

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel after a recent peace deal was brokered between the United Arab Emirates and Jerusalem. In his capacity as the US Secretary of State, Pompeo is set to travel to four countries including Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE in his five-day visit from August 23 to 28 and push for further normalising the relationship between Israel and its neighbours.

Good to be in Israel again today with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. We discussed ways to address Iranian malign influence in the region, shared challenges the U.S. and Israel face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords. As always, the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/fnTRKIrH3u — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 24, 2020

